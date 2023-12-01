Food Network Star Michael Chiarello's Partner Was Driving Him to the Hospital When He Stopped Breathing: Police Report

The culinary expert got home from work very late and went to bed around 7 a.m., according to his partner, Kellie Martin , who described him as being "restless" in the early hours of October 7 in a police report.

Food Network chef Michael Chiarello had an allergic reaction that caused him to develop hives all over his body on the day he died, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Kellie was concerned because, to her knowledge, the decedent had not eaten anything in quite some time," the report stated.

Martin said they dined at one of his restaurants, Bottega, the night before but only she ate. She was unsure if he snacked on anything between that time and when he got back home. At 8 a.m., he got in the shower after noticing the skin rash.

Chiarello had told his partner that his hands were itchy, and "she could see his face was swelling up" so she gave him two Benadryl tablets, which he swallowed but was unable to get down a third. She rushed him to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.