Michael B. Jordan Won't Be Charged in Ferrari Crash, Not Enough Evidence to Move Forward With Case
Michael B. Jordan can breathe a bit easier — because the investigation into his December car crash is closed, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Creed III star will not face any criminal charges as law enforcement said there's not enough evidence to move forward with a case.
This comes after an insider told RadarOnline.com that the Los Angeles Police Department was "taking their time" with the probe, adding, "Some things can't be rushed."
As this outlet reported, LAPD launched an investigation only after discovering that the crash was captured on tape. The damning video showed Jordan's $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast speeding through the streets of Hollywood and smashing into a parked Kia on December 2.
Detectives were reviewing the footage to determine if Jordan was behind the wheel of his car — but in the end, they couldn't prove what happened, reported TMZ.
The footage showed his Ferrari racing a red sports car on Sunset Blvd. at approximately 11:30 PM. Whoever was driving Jordan's vehicle appeared to lose control before swerving into the parked Kia.
Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed substantial damage to both vehicles. The front panel of Jordan's passenger side was ripped off, and the driver-side of the Kia also took a beating. No one was reported to be hurt in the accident.
"Detectives are aware of the video of the crash at Sunset and Beachwood and are investigating if there is any possible negligence by the driver. We do not provide the name of the person involved unless they are arrested and booked into the system," an LAPD representative told RadarOnline.com last month.
There were no indications that the Just Mercy actor was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash — but the officers did not perform a field sobriety test on him. When Jordan was asked what happened, he allegedly didn't elaborate.
Jordan was not arrested over the incident, and won't have to face charges now he won't be as the case has been closed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his team for comment.