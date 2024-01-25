Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Michael B. Jordan
Exclusive

Michael B Jordan Ferrari Crash Still Under Investigation, LAPD 'Taking Its Time' Reviewing Case

michael b jordan ferrari crash investigation update video
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan isn't in the clear for the crash involving his blue Ferrari.

By:

Jan. 24 2024, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Michael B. Jordan isn't in the clear for the crash involving his blue Ferrari. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the investigation is ongoing, with a law enforcement insider telling us that officers are "taking their time" with the probe.

"Some things can't be rushed," the source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
video michael b jordan ferrari crash watch
Source: MEGA

The actor could face charges depending on the LAPD's investigation, which RadarOnline.com has been told is still ongoing.

As this outlet reported, a damning video surfaced showing the Creed III star's $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast speeding through the streets of Hollywood and smashing into a parked Kia on December 2. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed substantial damage to both vehicles.

The front panel of Jordan's passenger side was ripped off, and the driver-side of the Kia also took a beating. Thankfully, no one was reported to be hurt in the accident.

Article continues below advertisement
michael b jordan case closed car crash video
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan's vehicle swerved and crashed into a parked car.

There were no indications that the star was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash; however, the officers did not perform a field sobriety test on the actor, reported TMZ. When Jordan was asked what happened, he allegedly didn't elaborate.

The Just Mercy star was not arrested over the incident — and LAPD launched an investigation only after they caught wind of the tape.

Article continues below advertisement

Cops confirmed they were looking at the crash tape to determine if Jordan was behind the wheel of his Ferrari, as the footage showed his vehicle racing a red sports car on Sunset Blvd. at approximately 11:30 PM. Jordan's car appeared to lose control before swerving into the parked Kia.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Michael B. Jordan
michael b jordan case closed car crash video
Source: MEGA

Detectives opened the investigation after discovering the tape of the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

"Detectives are aware of the video of the crash at Sunset and Beachwood and are investigating if there is any possible negligence by the driver. We do not provide the name of the person involved unless they are arrested and booked into the system," an LAPD representative told RadarOnline.com last month.

Jordan has not been charged with a crime, but that could all change pending the active investigation.

video michael b jordan ferrari crash watch
Source: MEGA

Jordan has not been charged with a crime, but that could all change pending the active investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the actor said he was allegedly "annoyed" that he smashed his expensive vehicle.

"It was an actual accident," a tipster told Daily Mail in Jordan's defense. "Michael was annoyed that he ruined his car, but that can get fixed. He was, and is, embarrassed about it all as he accidentally had his foot on the gas and didn't brake in time."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.