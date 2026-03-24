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EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Terror for Shattered Martin Short — Oscar-Winning Funnyman's 'Lover' Fears He'll Never Bounce Back From Daughter's Suicide

meryl streep fears martin short daughter suicide recovery
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep fears Martin Short may never recover after his daughter's suicide shakes the beloved funnyman.

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March 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Heartbroken Martin Short, 75, is consumed by guilt and grief following the suicide of his beloved daughter – and concerned galpal Meryl Streep, 76, fears the funnyman may never recover from the gutting loss, which threatens to derail the couple's romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Katherine Hartley Short, who reportedly had a history of depression and mental health struggles, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home, and law enforcement sources said the 42-year-old was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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Grief-Stricken Martin Blames Himself

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Martin Short is said to be struggling with guilt after the death of daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, as Meryl Streep grows concerned about his emotional state.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short is said to be struggling with guilt after the death of daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, as Meryl Streep grows concerned about his emotional state.

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The clinical social worker was one of three children adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who lost her life at age 58 to ovarian cancer in 2010 after 30 years of marriage to the Saturday Night Live alum.

An insider said: "He's beating himself up about what happened and wondering what he could have done to save Katherine, which is totally unfair on himself because everyone knows he was an incredibly loving and supportive dad.

"But Martin is so cut up and there's a sense he feels like he's failed Nancy somehow, since he took on that duty to raise and care for their little girl, and now she's gone just like her mom."

Katherine's death on Feb. 23 followed the passing of Martin's longtime friend Catherine O'Hara on Jan. 30, and the slaying of his filmmaker pal Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner on Dec. 14.

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Martin's Spirit Has Been 'Crushed'

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Following Katherine's death, sources said Martin is grieving deeply while Streep and close friends worry about his well-being.
Source: MEGA

Following Katherine's death, sources said Martin is grieving deeply while Streep and close friends worry about his well-being.

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Sources said the Reiners and Shorts were incredibly close, and that Katherine and Nick Reiner – who has been charged in his parents' murders and pleaded not guilty – were childhood playmates.

The insider added: "It's hell on earth for Meryl and all of Martin's friends to see him like this. The poor guy's spirit has been crushed to pieces."

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Meryl Waits As Martin Grieves

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Streep is reportedly giving Short space to grieve after the loss of Katherine, with their relationship said to be on hold.
Source: MEGA

Streep is reportedly giving Short space to grieve after the loss of Katherine, with their relationship said to be on hold.

The insider added: "Streep's been checking in and trying to help in any way possible, but it's an uphill task. He clearly wants space to grieve, and, of course, that's something she'll honor.

"Her hope is that they can pick things up and spend time together soon enough, but he's only wanting to be by himself. Meryl's just waiting for the signal, but romance is understandably the last thing on his mind."

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