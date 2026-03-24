EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Terror for Shattered Martin Short — Oscar-Winning Funnyman's 'Lover' Fears He'll Never Bounce Back From Daughter's Suicide

The clinical social worker was one of three children adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who lost her life at age 58 to ovarian cancer in 2010 after 30 years of marriage to the Saturday Night Live alum.

An insider said: "He's beating himself up about what happened and wondering what he could have done to save Katherine, which is totally unfair on himself because everyone knows he was an incredibly loving and supportive dad.

"But Martin is so cut up and there's a sense he feels like he's failed Nancy somehow, since he took on that duty to raise and care for their little girl, and now she's gone just like her mom."

Katherine's death on Feb. 23 followed the passing of Martin's longtime friend Catherine O'Hara on Jan. 30, and the slaying of his filmmaker pal Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner on Dec. 14.