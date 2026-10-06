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Home > News > Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Her 'Gut' Verdict on Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — After Admitting She Was 'Judgy' of Child Beauty Pageant Queen's Mother

Split photos of JonBenét Ramsey and Melissa McCarthy
Source: NETFLIX; MEGA

Melissa McCarthy doesn't believe anyone in JonBenét Ramsey's family killed her.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Melissa McCarthy has revealed who she believes was behind the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thirty years after Ramsey was found strangled in her Boulder, Colorado, home, the 6-year-old’s murder remains unsolved.

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Murder Still Haunts the Family

Split photos of JonBenét Ramsey and Melissa McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy said her heart cleared the Ramsey family.

Suspicion quickly centered on the family, including her father, John, now 82, and her mother, Patsy, who died at age 49 of ovarian cancer in 2006.

Now Netflix is reexamining the case in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, out December 10, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Patsy, is sharing her opinion on the case.

"My heart says no one in the family could have done that," the 56-year-old told a publication. "I don't have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that’s what my gut says."

The Bridesmaids alum admits she was "judgy" before shooting the series but now admits, "This may sound nuts: I'm very fond of Patsy."

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The child beauty queen was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996. According to Ramsey's father, the DNA of an "unidentified male" was "recently" recovered from the garrote used to torture and strangle the little girl.

"During my last meeting with the [Boulder Police] chief and DA, I strongly urged them to seek help from one of the cutting-edge private labs to employ forensic genetic genealogy (FGG)," John previously explained.

He added, "This new tool is like a nuclear weapon in solving crimes where the perpetrator's DNA has been recovered. To not employ FGG is like fighting the battle with bows and arrows."

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