Melissa McCarthy Reveals Her 'Gut' Verdict on Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — After Admitting She Was 'Judgy' of Child Beauty Pageant Queen's Mother

Suspicion quickly centered on the family, including her father, John, now 82, and her mother, Patsy, who died at age 49 of ovarian cancer in 2006.

Now Netflix is reexamining the case in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, out December 10, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Patsy, is sharing her opinion on the case.

"My heart says no one in the family could have done that," the 56-year-old told a publication. "I don't have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that’s what my gut says."

The Bridesmaids alum admits she was "judgy" before shooting the series but now admits, "This may sound nuts: I'm very fond of Patsy."