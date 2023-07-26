Melania Trump Keeps A Close Eye On Media Coverage Of Donald, Expressed 'Curiosity' About Rival Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey
Melania Trump retreated from the limelight ever since leaving behind her life in the White House, keeping a limited public schedule while maintaining a low profile.
The wife of 2024 hopeful Donald Trump finally has a sense of privacy, a new report noted, which has been threatened amidst her husband's legal woes and re-election campaign.
Donald currently faces a possible third indictment and all the while, she has remained silent. However, her decision to not speak out beyond endorsing his campaign during a Fox News interview back in May "should not be confused with disapproval or indifference," RadarOnline.com has learned.
A number of associates, campaign aides and friends spoke with the New York Times on the condition of anonymity, confirming she has been supportive of her husband and his pursuits.
Not only does she remain "defensive" of her longtime spouse, but she also shares his belief their family has been unjustly attacked.
Melania keeps a close eye on Daily Mail, the insiders said, tracking coverage of her husband due to a deep-rooted distrust she has toward the mainstream media.
Sources close to the former model said she was particularly skeptical of the E. Jean Carroll case and allegedly livid at his legal team for failing to raise enough objections, also privately questioning why Carroll could not recall the exact date of the alleged assault.
A federal jury ultimately found the former president liable for battery and defamation and awarded the writer $5 million. Trump called the entire trial a "witch hunt" in a statement released soon after via his social media app Truth Social.
Melania hasn't appeared alongside Trump at a political event since November 2022, at which time he launched his 2024 presidential campaign from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Many noticed that she hadn't attended a single campaign rally, and was also notably not present when he was indicted in New York and Florida.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last fall that Melania and her successor, Jill Biden, had their own tensions. "They despise each other and constantly bad-mouth each other among their own social circle," said a source.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The new report claimed she has privately expressed curiosity about Casey DeSantis, the wife of her husband's now-rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has remained by DeSantis' side for many public appearances.
"I don't think it's going to be anything like what we've seen with Casey," said former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham of Melania's campaigning style. "She's not going to be throwing on jeans and walking in parades."