EXCLUSIVE: Newly-Single Mel Gibson Facing 'Danger of Assassination' Over Hugely Controversial Casting Choice for 'Resurrection of Christ'
Jan. 2 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Mel Gibson is facing serious security risks after his casting choice for The Resurrection of the Christ sparked outrage that sources tell RadarOnline.com has left the actor-director exposed to threats from extremist groups angered by the political views of the actress he has chosen to play the Virgin Mary.
The controversy centers on 69-year-old Gibson's decision to cast Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, 46, as Mary in his long-gestating sequel to his 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.
Security Fears Skyrocket After Casting Call
Smutniak is a vocal supporter of abortion rights in Poland, a predominantly Catholic country where the issue remains deeply divisive.
Sources close to the production say the backlash has intensified since Gibson's recent separation from his longtime partner Rosalind Ross, 35, leaving him feeling "isolated and vulnerable" as the film moves toward production in Italy and the U.S. ahead of a planned 2027 release.
A source familiar with security discussions around the film said: "This has gone far beyond movie criticism. You have right-to-life nutters and religious zealots who believe Mel is personally insulting the Virgin Mary by casting Kasia. That is where it becomes dangerous."
Another insider added that the rhetoric online has escalated to the point where "people are openly talking about punishment and martyrdom," calling a "possible assassination plot" a "real risk, not just Internet noise."
Abortion Stance Makes Smutniak a Target
Smutniak has condemned Poland's near-total abortion ban and publicly aligned herself with the Strajk Kobiet, or Women's Strike, movement.
In a 2020 social media post, she appeared with the slogan "Right to abortion" while denouncing the country's abortion laws as cruel and inhumane.
Her activism has made her a lightning rod for conservative commentators, some of whom have targeted Gibson directly for approving her casting.
One conservative activist wrote in a message circulated widely online: "Dear Mr. Mel Gibson, would you really want Kasia Smutniak to play Mary, the mother of Jesus?"
The same critic added her past statements meant "millions of believers would feel betrayed," warning many Poles would boycott the film.
Another post expressed hope the role might "change her heart" about her abortion views, while a separate comment said it was "sad and offensive" for an abortion rights supporter to portray Mary.
Threats Intensify As Film Moves Forward
A film industry source said the vicious tone of the backlash is what has alarmed those around Gibson.
They added: "These groups see this as spiritual warfare. They think Mel is sullying Mary's name, and that kind of belief can tip unstable people over the edge."
Security advisers are said to be monitoring threats as filming plans advance.
The Resurrection of the Christ is split into two parts, with the first scheduled for release on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, and the second on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027.
The film is set in the days following the crucifixion and stars Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus and Cuban actress Mariela Garriga as Mary Magdalene.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Love Rat Amy Robach Sparks Rumors She Bought Her Own Engagement Ring — Because Future Husband T.J. Holmes is 'Notoriously Cheap'
Gibson Doubles Down On High-Stakes Sequel
Speaking earlier this year on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Gibson described the project as "very ambitious," saying it would span from "the fall of the angels to the death of the last apostle."
He declared: "You need to go to hell (to tell this story.)" Gibson admitted the scale of the project was daunting, adding he was unsure if he could "pull it off."
The original The Passion of the Christ grossed $612million worldwide on a $30million budget, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in U.S. history at the time.