EXCLUSIVE: Newly-Single Mel Gibson Facing 'Danger of Assassination' Over Hugely Controversial Casting Choice for 'Resurrection of Christ'

The controversy centers on 69-year-old Gibson's decision to cast Polish actress Kasia Smutniak , 46, as Mary in his long-gestating sequel to his 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ.

Mel Gibson is facing serious security risks after his casting choice for The Resurrection of the Christ sparked outrage that sources tell RadarOnline.com has left the actor-director exposed to threats from extremist groups angered by the political views of the actress he has chosen to play the Virgin Mary.

Mel Gibson cast Kasia Smutniak as the Virgin Mary and triggered global backlash.

Another insider added that the rhetoric online has escalated to the point where "people are openly talking about punishment and martyrdom," calling a "possible assassination plot" a "real risk, not just Internet noise."

A source familiar with security discussions around the film said: "This has gone far beyond movie criticism. You have right-to-life nutters and religious zealots who believe Mel is personally insulting the Virgin Mary by casting Kasia. That is where it becomes dangerous."

Sources close to the production say the backlash has intensified since Gibson's recent separation from his longtime partner Rosalind Ross , 35, leaving him feeling "isolated and vulnerable" as the film moves toward production in Italy and the U.S. ahead of a planned 2027 release.

Smutniak is a vocal supporter of abortion rights in Poland, a predominantly Catholic country where the issue remains deeply divisive.

Smutniak has condemned Poland's near-total abortion ban and publicly aligned herself with the Strajk Kobiet, or Women's Strike, movement.

In a 2020 social media post, she appeared with the slogan "Right to abortion" while denouncing the country's abortion laws as cruel and inhumane.

Her activism has made her a lightning rod for conservative commentators, some of whom have targeted Gibson directly for approving her casting.

One conservative activist wrote in a message circulated widely online: "Dear Mr. Mel Gibson, would you really want Kasia Smutniak to play Mary, the mother of Jesus?"

The same critic added her past statements meant "millions of believers would feel betrayed," warning many Poles would boycott the film.

Another post expressed hope the role might "change her heart" about her abortion views, while a separate comment said it was "sad and offensive" for an abortion rights supporter to portray Mary.