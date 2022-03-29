Megyn Kelly's 8-Year-Old Son Hospitalized After Suffering 'Serious Spleen Injury' From Fall

"As a parent, what do you do? What do you do? Because the bleeding is not stopping. We don’t want him to lose the spleen. If there’s any way to repair the spleen, we’d like to do that, but it’s not safe to move him. We’re looking into the medivac flights, none of which can come immediately anyway. Apparently they don’t work like they do in the movies…. I wasn’t panicking, but…I was feeling the water start to rise. You know what I mean?" she said.

"As the news kept coming in that the bleeding was ongoing, and I’m talking to Doug and we’re trying to figure out what to do – there’s not a clear course. There’s not a clear, right course. I could feel the water rising. I sat down and took a couple of deep breaths, and I just reminded myself that I had to be the parent. That he was depending on me and Doug, and we had to make a decision, and this was no time to lose this natural skill that has served me so well. And I was fine.”