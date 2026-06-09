Megyn Kelly Backs Trump NBC News Walk Out: Conservative Commentator Says Prez Was Right to End Interview with 'Rude' Kristen Welker

And Kelly claims his interviewer should take the blame for the interview abruptly ending.

Speaking on her podcast, Kelly said: "I gotta be honest, I don't blame him.

"He sat there with her for quite some time, reportedly they were together for an hour, and the problem for Kristen Welker is she made that moment about Kristen Welker and about the vaunted reputation of NBC News."

Kelly continued: "When you are interviewing the President of the United States, especially Donald Trump, you're going to have to give him a little, you've got to give him something, there's a back and forth in an interview where you can't just keep battering him over the head at every turn.

"She's got to take every point on, because you know, otherwise you're an election denier."