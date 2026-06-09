Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Backs Trump NBC News Walk Out: Conservative Commentator Says Prez Was Right to End Interview with 'Rude' Kristen Welker

picture of Megyn Kelly, Donald trump and Kristen Welker
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly has defended Donald Trump for walking out of his Meet The Press chat, saying his interviewer Kristen Welker was to blame.

June 9 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Megyn Kelly has defended Donald Trump walking out of his Meet the Press interview with Kristen Welker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative commentator says she doesn't attach any "blame" to the president for cutting the chat early, which resulted in him being branded "unhinged" on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Can't Just Keep Battering Him'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump and Kristen Welker
Source: NBC's Meet The Press

Trump had every right to walk out of tense exchange with Welker, Kelly declared.

Article continues below advertisement

And Kelly claims his interviewer should take the blame for the interview abruptly ending.

Speaking on her podcast, Kelly said: "I gotta be honest, I don't blame him.

"He sat there with her for quite some time, reportedly they were together for an hour, and the problem for Kristen Welker is she made that moment about Kristen Welker and about the vaunted reputation of NBC News."

Kelly continued: "When you are interviewing the President of the United States, especially Donald Trump, you're going to have to give him a little, you've got to give him something, there's a back and forth in an interview where you can't just keep battering him over the head at every turn.

"She's got to take every point on, because you know, otherwise you're an election denier."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Offers Kristen Welker Advice

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Kelly accused Welker of trying to provoke Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump stormed out of the exchange after Welker continued to press him about his claims surrounding the supposed theft of votes by the Democrats in California.

Kelly also detailed how Welker should've acted to de-escalate the situation. She stated: "Kristen Welker, you've undermined your own credibility…This is Trump's tactic. He's angry with you. Don't take the beat. You don't have to respond to the personal attack in the moment just because he makes it, whatever."

She continued, "Or maybe try to be playful, maybe try to lighten the mood, because you can see he's getting agitated, he's got a lot on his plate.

"The whole thing was very antagonistic, and so if you watch the whole thing, there was a lot of this prior to the moment we just showed you. And honestly, by the time he got up and walked, I didn't blame him, and I wasn't surprised. She was rude."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Welker Gets Support

picture of Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper slammed Trump's actions, dubbing the president 'unhinged.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Barron Trump and Sollos logo

'Grifter' Barron Trump's New Beverage Venture Sparks Outrage Over 'Insane' Price Tag — 'It's Being Made for the Rich'

picture of Kamala Harris, Willie Brown and Gavin Newsom

Kamala Harris's Former Boyfriend Willie Brown Predicts Gavin Newsom Would Beat 'Loser' Ex in 2028 Democratic Presidential Showdown

Article continues below advertisement

Welker has yet to respond to Trump's abrupt exit, but did receive backing from contemporaries

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was among the first high-profile figures to weigh in on the confrontation, defending Welker while criticizing Trump's conduct.

"That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President," Tapper wrote. "Welker is a good person and honest journalist and didn't deserve that, but more importantly, we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can't respond when politely challenged on that."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Trump's behavior towards female journalists has been questioned in wake of the interview.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also seized on the moment after Trump pivoted from discussing Iran and a proposed compensation fund to once again claiming the 2020 election was "rigged."

"The most severe case of California Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen," Newsom joked on social media.

Social media users also questioned Trump's repeated clashes with female journalists.

"How much longer are we going to tolerate the way Trump speaks to female reporters?" one user wrote as clips of the exchange spread online.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.