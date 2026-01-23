Meghan McCain Gets Dragged After Claiming Mr. Rogers 'Wasn't Political' — 'You Are Just Consistently So F---ing Stupid'

Social media users were quick to remind the late Sen. John McCain 's daughter how Rogers used his popular program to address political issues of the time, including segregation, as well as lobby for support for public broadcasting.

Meghan McCain has been served a bitter dose of reality after claiming she enjoyed watching Mr. Rogers as a child because he wasn't political, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Wanna know one of the best things about Mr. Rogers growing up? I never knew anything about his political opinions. He just entertained kids. That's it," McCain wrote in an X post shared on Thursday, January 22.

While McCain's post racked up over six million views, it garnered a measly 25,000 likes. Meanwhile, her replies were filled with posts highlighting Mr. Rogers' politics, many of which earned more support than the original post.

"Mr. Rogers was always very stern about his values, and they did show in his show. Radical empathy, racial inclusion, anti-commercialism. I think you would call him a lib if you watched the show as an adult," wrote one user in reply to the post.

"You are just consistently so f--king stupid," mocked a second reply.