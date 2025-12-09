Meghan McCain Explodes on Tucker Carlson Guest for Claiming Late Dad John McCain Was 'Gay' — 'He Dated a Stripper'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain did not hold back after a controversial guest on Tucker Carlson's podcast referred to her father, the late Sen. John McCain, as "gay", RadarOnline.com can report.
The late politician's daughter also took aim at the former Fox News anchor and his guest when they started a discussion about her weight, despite the fact she is nine months pregnant.
Carlson's Controversial Guest
Carlson welcomed right-wing influencer and self-proclaimed 'ex-gay' Milo Yiannopoulos on his podcast. During a wide-ranging discussion, the two touched on conservative commentators who may be secretly gay, hiding their sexuality for fear of losing followers.
At one point, Yiannopoulos mentioned McCain and his disputed views on foreign policy.
"I'm not saying he was a practicing homosexual physically, but is there anything gayer than John McCain's bloodlust?" he asked.
Meghan offered her own response, slamming the statement on her podcast, Citizen McCain.
"They had a guest on who, among other things, talked about how my dad was gay because of his foreign policy, or there was (nothing) gayer than my dad's foreign policy," the 41-year-old said.
She bluntly corrected Yiannopoulos, letting him know her dad was married to two women and had seven kids. Plus, he was apparently a bit of a player.
John McCain the 'Ladies Man'
"Not to make this weird for everybody, but he was, like, a notorious ladies' man before he got married," Meghan boasted. "He actually dated a stripper when he was in college at the Naval Academy."
She went on to explain his dating history is in his book and that she "wasn't speaking out of turn."
"It was, like, a little mild controversy when he ran for office," she shared, before laughing out once more: "I don't care. My dad really loved women. Apparently, everyone's gay, according to this commentator."
Meghan also clapped back after Yiannopoulos called her "fat."
The controversial influencer had said: "I mean, (John's) even got the fat friend. It’s his daughter. He even bred the fat best friend. Is there a more ostentatious fat hag in America than Meghan McCain?
"You know, she hates herself. She's fat. She's crazy. She’s every gay man's dream."
That prompted a nightmarish response from Meghan on X, on which she said: "I am aware on the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson's show a subject of conversation with his guest was my weight, particularly how fat I am."
Meghan Speaks Out Over 'Fat' Insult
The former The View star continued: "Yes, I am very fat, I'm almost 9 months pregnant with my third child. I am also very happy. "I don't care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian; that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world. This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation. "Don't feel bad for me, people have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22. It is old, lazy, tired. I don't make my living off of ugliness like that and truly can't fathom what life is like for anyone who does. It must be very dark."