EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's UK Ambitions 'Ended Prince Harry's Hope of Half-In Royal Deal'

But King Charles, 77, has now ordered formal guidance stressing they remain private citizens – amid reports Markle is keen to rekindle links with British charities.

A royal source claimed: "There was growing concern that Meghan's enthusiasm and ambitions to become publicly active again could create precisely the ambiguity the Sandringham agreement was designed to prevent. The Sussexes can have an enormous public profile, but that cannot be confused with having a royal role."

Charles' intervention followed briefings from allies about the Sussexes stepping up their activities after returning to Britain, which one source described as "frustrating."

A friend of Charles was also reported to have said palace figures had been "spooked by the Sussexes."