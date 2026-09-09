EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's UK Ambitions 'Ended Prince Harry's Hope of Half-In Royal Deal'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's ambitions to rebuild her public profile in Britain have effectively ended any hope of a "half-in, half-out" royal role after her plans were said to have left senior palace figures frustrated.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 45-year-old Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain with Prince Harry, 41, and their children last month, with the couple expected to undertake a series of charitable engagements.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Remain Private Citizens
But King Charles, 77, has now ordered formal guidance stressing they remain private citizens – amid reports Markle is keen to rekindle links with British charities.
A royal source claimed: "There was growing concern that Meghan's enthusiasm and ambitions to become publicly active again could create precisely the ambiguity the Sandringham agreement was designed to prevent. The Sussexes can have an enormous public profile, but that cannot be confused with having a royal role."
Charles' intervention followed briefings from allies about the Sussexes stepping up their activities after returning to Britain, which one source described as "frustrating."
A friend of Charles was also reported to have said palace figures had been "spooked by the Sussexes."
King Charles Confirms Status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The King's clarification makes it explicit that Harry and Markle cannot represent the monarch, while their HRH styles remain in abeyance.
The letter, written by Lord Chamberlain Lord Benyon, states: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance.
"To help avoid doubt or confusion, the King has directed that the following information be shared."
It adds: "In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
The guidance is particularly significant as Markle seeks to renew charitable relationships in Britain.
'That Is the Half-in, Half-out Problem All Over Again'
A representative for Smart Works, one of Markle's patronages, said it was "very excited to welcome the Duchess and her family back to the UK."
But Buckingham Palace's guidance makes clear that such activities will not constitute royal engagements.
It states: "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Another royal insider claimed: "Charles wanted the distinction put beyond doubt. There was a concern that, intentionally or otherwise, Harry and Meghan could begin to look like an alternative royal household simply because they were carrying out high-profile engagements in Britain."
The source added: "That is the half-in, half-out problem all over again. They are free to pursue charitable and commercial projects, but they cannot combine that independence with the status of representing the Crown."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put 'Firmly in Their Place'
"It was really Meghan's ambitions in the UK, though that scuppered Harry's dream of a 'half-in, half-out' deal, and hope of that is now ended," the insider noted.
Prince William, 44, is said to have supported the clarification.
The guidance has been distributed to Lord Lieutenants and is understood to have reached senior government and military figures.
Royal author Robert Jobson, 62, said: "It is clear the King is saying Megxit means Megxit and the terms of the Sandringham summit remain."
Majesty editor Ingrid Seward added: "The King is being firm and decisive and, whatever he may feel personally about his son, he can't and will not go against the terms of the Sandringham summit.
"It puts Harry and Meghan firmly in their place."