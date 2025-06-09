Meghan Markle Desperate to Become Next Paris Hilton as She Plans to Open String of New Luxury Hotels
Meghan Markle plans to become the next Paris Hilton by launching her own luxury hotel brand.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, is trademarking her As Ever firm to cover "hospitality services" as she bids to move into yet another new sector.
Moving Into Hospitality
Opening hotels, plus restaurants, could see her implement many of the lifestyle concepts she's showcased in her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
Brand experts believe hotels and restaurants fit in with her lifestyle business image.
In the first episode of her eight-part TV series in March, Meghan said: "When I have someone stay, one of my favourite things to do is prep the guest room."
A second series has already been filmed and will be released in the autumn.
Parallels With Paris
Her lifestyle brand’s website says: "As Ever is more than a brand – it’s a love language.
"Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing."
Now the former Suits star has big plans to build on the global coverage of her lifestyle series by moving into the hospitality sector, drawing parallels with hotel heiress Paris, 44.
Her As Ever page has posted a new picture of her running through the sea in a white dress.
It was captioned: "So excited for all the good to come!
"Running into the weekend like," with an ocean wave emoji added.
Upping Social Media Game
Markle has also been increasingly active on Instagram after relaunching her personal account on New Year's Day.
She recently shared an 80-second video of her twerking in hospital in a bid to induce labour when she was pregnant and overdue with Lilibet.
It attracted widespread criticism, particularly, in Britain for being vulgar.
But a source said: "Meghan is very pleased with the video.
"In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it's been a huge hit.
"Her new products are marketed at Americans and not the UK."
Markle has also posted videos of her family at Disneyland, bee-keeping with daughter Lilibet, and going to a Beyonce concert with husband, Prince Harry.
Her As Ever Instagram page launched in February.
Posts include pictures of her gardening, preparing fresh fruit and baking.
PR and branding expert Jack Izzard, of Gallia Communications, said of her trademark application: "In terms of positioning, it’s not a million miles from where As Ever is.
"She is very much positioning herself as a star hostess, Californian royalty who makes her guests feel welcome.
"The issue she's potentially going to have is that’s a completely different skill set, running a hospitality business.
"A night in an As Ever B&B will be several hundred pounds.
"That’s really going to blow up if it’s bad."
Mr Izzard added her recent activities are "all about her reclaiming her voice" and building her brand.
He said: "She always intimated she was stifled by life in the Royal Family.
"She's got to earn a living. It's very much 'I'm this Californian hostess now'.
"Harry's still stuck in the past and trying to settle scores.
"She is looking ahead, forging this brand."