Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Sparks Fresh Marriage Trouble Speculation After Being 'Caught' Using Loved-Up 2017 Photo With Prince Harry

photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Eagle-eye critics noticed the loved-up photo in Meghan Markle's current snapshot set was from 2017.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 11 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has reignited speculation that her marriage to Prince Harry may be on shaky ground after quietly slipping a loved-up photo from nearly a decade ago into an Instagram post documenting the couple's life today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics wondered why the 44-year-old has no current photos showing her cuddling with her 41-year-old husband, despite including pictures of him in the carousel with their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harrry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The only current photo Markle included of Prince Harry in her carousel was one of him playing with their son, Archie.

Markle shared a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post captioned, "Springing into summer," which included plenty of pictures from the Sussexes' home life at their Montecito, California, mansion.

Harry was seen kicking a giant inflatable soccer ball around the expansive backyard with their 7-year-old son Archie, while Markle lay on the lawn in a chic outfit in another snapshot.

The couple's beagle bathed in the sunshine on another slide, while other photos showed baby birds in a nest and a basket of fruits and vegetables, apparently picked from the estate's gardens.

But the only image of Markle and Harry together was a black-and-white snap taken from behind, showing the couple cuddled up with the former Suits star draping her arm over Harry's shoulder as they rested their heads against one another in a tender display of affection.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Couples Photo Was From 2017

photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle appeared to forget to crop the date off the top of the photo.

Critics were quick to point out that Markle failed to crop out the photo's timestamp, which clearly showed it was taken on March 31, 2017.

At the time, the couple had been dating for less than a year and were still in the honeymoon phase of their whirlwind romance. Harry popped the question just seven months later, with the pair announcing their engagement in November 2017 before tying the knot in a royal wedding the following May.

The decision to include a nearly decade-old image in a carousel of current photos immediately raised eyebrows, with skeptics questioning why Markle reached so far into the past for a romantic snapshot, leading some to think she may not have many recent photos to flaunt the same level of happiness.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Get It Meg, You're Separated'

photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned Markle using a nine-year-old photo to show her and Prince Harry being loved-up.

"BUSTED! Meghan was posting pics and accidentally didn’t crop one. She wanted us to think this photo from 2017 was recent!" one critic on X sneered.

"Scraping the bottom of the barrel with yet another ancient photo? We get it, Meg, you’re separated," a second user scoffed, while a third concurred, writing, "I 100 percent agree, don't think they are together."

"She posed 11 photos and probably realized she didn’t have a recent one with her & Harry. It was probably rushed," a fourth commenter observed.

"Aw, look, she’s wearing athletic shoes, this photo is so old it was back when she was still pretending to like the things Harry liked," a fifth person laughed.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Sussex Marriage Divide Exposed: Prince Harry Yearns for Home in England as 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Craves a 'Lauren Sánchez Lifestyle'

Sarah Ferguson's charity shutdown has added to scandals shaking the Royal Family's stability.

EXCLUSIVE: Cracks in Royal Family's Foundations — How Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Charity Shutdown is Latest in String of Shocking Scandals Rocking The Firm to Its Core

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Rarely Together In Public Anymore

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry hung out with close pal Nacho Figueras and his wife in June, but Markle didn't join the group.

The couple has rarely been seen together in public in recent months, although they briefly reunited for their faux-royal tour of Australia in mid-April.

Since then, Markle has largely gone her own way, flying solo to Chicago in early May to attend her godson's first communion. She then jetted to Switzerland to give a speech over Memorial Day weekend.

Harry, meanwhile, was photographed enjoying a day out with close friends Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, as they watched the couple's son Artemio compete in a polo match near the Sussexes' Montecito mansion in early June.

Markle's absence did not go unnoticed, particularly given how close the foursome became in 2022 when Harry and Figueras played together at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Blaquier has even affectionately referred to Markle as her "sister" on social media, making the former royal's no-show all the more conspicuous.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.