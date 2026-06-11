Meghan Markle Sparks Fresh Marriage Trouble Speculation After Being 'Caught' Using Loved-Up 2017 Photo With Prince Harry

Markle shared a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post captioned, "Springing into summer," which included plenty of pictures from the Sussexes' home life at their Montecito, California, mansion.

Harry was seen kicking a giant inflatable soccer ball around the expansive backyard with their 7-year-old son Archie, while Markle lay on the lawn in a chic outfit in another snapshot.

The couple's beagle bathed in the sunshine on another slide, while other photos showed baby birds in a nest and a basket of fruits and vegetables, apparently picked from the estate's gardens.

But the only image of Markle and Harry together was a black-and-white snap taken from behind, showing the couple cuddled up with the former Suits star draping her arm over Harry's shoulder as they rested their heads against one another in a tender display of affection.