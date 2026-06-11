Meghan Markle Sparks Fresh Marriage Trouble Speculation After Being 'Caught' Using Loved-Up 2017 Photo With Prince Harry
June 11 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has reignited speculation that her marriage to Prince Harry may be on shaky ground after quietly slipping a loved-up photo from nearly a decade ago into an Instagram post documenting the couple's life today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics wondered why the 44-year-old has no current photos showing her cuddling with her 41-year-old husband, despite including pictures of him in the carousel with their son.
Markle shared a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post captioned, "Springing into summer," which included plenty of pictures from the Sussexes' home life at their Montecito, California, mansion.
Harry was seen kicking a giant inflatable soccer ball around the expansive backyard with their 7-year-old son Archie, while Markle lay on the lawn in a chic outfit in another snapshot.
The couple's beagle bathed in the sunshine on another slide, while other photos showed baby birds in a nest and a basket of fruits and vegetables, apparently picked from the estate's gardens.
But the only image of Markle and Harry together was a black-and-white snap taken from behind, showing the couple cuddled up with the former Suits star draping her arm over Harry's shoulder as they rested their heads against one another in a tender display of affection.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Couples Photo Was From 2017
Critics were quick to point out that Markle failed to crop out the photo's timestamp, which clearly showed it was taken on March 31, 2017.
At the time, the couple had been dating for less than a year and were still in the honeymoon phase of their whirlwind romance. Harry popped the question just seven months later, with the pair announcing their engagement in November 2017 before tying the knot in a royal wedding the following May.
The decision to include a nearly decade-old image in a carousel of current photos immediately raised eyebrows, with skeptics questioning why Markle reached so far into the past for a romantic snapshot, leading some to think she may not have many recent photos to flaunt the same level of happiness.
'We Get It Meg, You're Separated'
"BUSTED! Meghan was posting pics and accidentally didn’t crop one. She wanted us to think this photo from 2017 was recent!" one critic on X sneered.
"Scraping the bottom of the barrel with yet another ancient photo? We get it, Meg, you’re separated," a second user scoffed, while a third concurred, writing, "I 100 percent agree, don't think they are together."
"She posed 11 photos and probably realized she didn’t have a recent one with her & Harry. It was probably rushed," a fourth commenter observed.
"Aw, look, she’s wearing athletic shoes, this photo is so old it was back when she was still pretending to like the things Harry liked," a fifth person laughed.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Rarely Together In Public Anymore
The couple has rarely been seen together in public in recent months, although they briefly reunited for their faux-royal tour of Australia in mid-April.
Since then, Markle has largely gone her own way, flying solo to Chicago in early May to attend her godson's first communion. She then jetted to Switzerland to give a speech over Memorial Day weekend.
Harry, meanwhile, was photographed enjoying a day out with close friends Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, as they watched the couple's son Artemio compete in a polo match near the Sussexes' Montecito mansion in early June.
Markle's absence did not go unnoticed, particularly given how close the foursome became in 2022 when Harry and Figueras played together at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.
Blaquier has even affectionately referred to Markle as her "sister" on social media, making the former royal's no-show all the more conspicuous.