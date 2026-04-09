EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed as 'Unbelievably Calculating and Cynical' Over 'Plan to Release Princess Diana-Inspired Clothes Range'

The 44-year-old is said to be planning to develop a clothing range rooted in the late princess's recognizable off-duty style – particularly the pared-back combination of a white shirt, denim, and a belt that became synonymous with Diana before her death aged 36 in 1997 in a high-speed Paris car smash.

Meghan Markle is facing fierce criticism over her apparent plans to launch a Princess Diana -inspired fashion line, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the move risks appearing a "calculated" and "cynical" cash-grab.

A fashion industry source told us: "Meghan has been consciously leaning into visual cues associated with Diana for some time now, and that classic white shirt and denim combination has become almost shorthand for that connection. It's a deceptively simple look, but it carries the same mix of confidence and accessibility that made Diana so widely admired."

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry , 41, in 2018, has previously ventured into fashion with her 2019 Smart Works capsule collection, but sources said this latest project would draw more directly on Diana, Princess of Wales's aesthetic.

Her off-duty wardrobe helped redefine royal fashion, moving away from rigid formality toward something more approachable – a style that has continued to influence public figures decades later.

Diana's approach to casual dressing was widely seen as revolutionary, blending tailored pieces with relaxed silhouettes to create a look that felt both polished and relatable.

One insider said: "There is a growing perception in some quarters that this approach feels highly strategic to say the least. Diana's image is not only iconic but deeply emotional for many people, and translating that into a commercial product inevitably raises eyebrows."

However, some observers have questioned the motivations behind the reported plans to monetize her admiration for Diana as a fashion icon.

It speaks to relatability and modernity, which were central to Diana's appeal. Diana made royal fashion feel accessible, and that's something that continues to resonate with people."

Another source said: "Both Meghan and Kate have drawn from that same visual language at important moments, and it's difficult to separate those choices from Diana's influence. That particular combination – denim, a crisp shirt, clean lines – carries a kind of symbolism that audiences immediately recognize.

Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales , 44, have both been noted for echoing elements of that look at key moments. Meghan wore a similar outfit during the 2017 Invictus Games, while Catherine adopted a comparable style during a 2011 visit to Canada, prompting comparisons with Diana's signature aesthetic.

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Markle's earlier Smart Works collaboration reflected a similar approach, adapting elements of that aesthetic into workwear by replacing denim with tailored trousers while maintaining a minimalist, structured feel. Sources suggest the new venture would expand on that concept, translating those core elements into a broader commercial collection.

One fashion industry insider said, "What Meghan appears to be doing now is taking those ideas and building them into plans for a cohesive brand identity. Rather than referencing Diana in isolated looks, she is set to explore how those principles – simplicity, structure, and ease – can underpin an entire range."

Another insider said: "This isn't purely about revisiting the past – it's about recognizing that Diana's style still holds cultural and commercial value. Meghan seems to believe there is space to reinterpret that legacy in a way that feels current, while still tapping into its emotional resonance."

Markle continues to expand her business ventures, including her lifestyle brand As Ever, following changes to her and Harry's media deals.

One source said: "There's a clear effort to establish a distinct identity in the lifestyle and fashion space, but drawing so directly on Diana's image means the project is likely to attract accusations it is cashing in on Diana's tragedy."