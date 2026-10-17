EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Reeling' Over Ex-Agent Ari Emanuel's 'Brutal Snub'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the former Suits actress, 45, is understood to be exploring acting opportunities in Britain after returning to the UK with her husband Prince Harry , 42.

Meghan Markle is said to have been left furious after former Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel delivered a cutting public dismissal of her career prospects, dealing another blow to the Duchess of Sussex's ambitions of rebuilding her entertainment career.

The remark was particularly striking given the enthusiasm surrounding Markle's signing with WME in 2023, when the agency was expected to help transform her international profile into a successful entertainment business.

Asked by The Times about Markle's professional future, Emanuel said: "Here's the great thing: I don't have to think about that anymore."

But comments from Emanuel, 65, whose agency WME previously represented her personally and is said to continue to represent Archewell, have reignited questions about her Hollywood standing following setbacks involving Netflix and Spotify.

She said: "So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that's what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I'm not excluded in that sentiment."

Her and Harry's move toward entertainment followed their departure from royal duties and relocation to California, where they established their professional independence.

Markle and Harry initially secured lucrative commercial agreements after stepping down as working royals in 2020, including partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

Her reported friendship circle also includes figures associated with major entertainment businesses, although their involvement in any future professional projects remains unconfirmed.

Amid criticism of her commercial ventures, Markle has retained connections within the entertainment industry, including longstanding relationships with Oprah Winfrey , 72, and Ellen DeGeneres , 68.

She has since concentrated largely on producing, philanthropy and lifestyle projects rather than scripted acting.

It was subsequently claimed the opportunity had been withdrawn following an unfavorable reaction in Britain to the news.

Reports suggested she had been considered for a role in Guy Ritchie 's Netflix series The Gentlemen, filmed partly in Britain's Cotswolds – which were then denied by cast members .

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Speculation about a British acting comeback comes for Markle come amid renewed attention surrounding the Sussexes' relationship with the royal family and their activities in the United Kingdom.

Markle's most recent television projects have attracted considerable publicity, but the commercial future of her entertainment ventures remains uncertain.

A source told us: "Ari Emanuel's remarks have added another dimension to that scrutiny, particularly given his considerable influence within Hollywood's talent representation industry."

A Hollywood industry insider added: "The thing that makes Ari's comments so extraordinary is that this isn't some anonymous critic taking a cheap shot at Meghan, and it reads like a brutal snub towards her. This is one of the most powerful figures in the entertainment business, someone who previously represented her and knows exactly how much weight his words carry in Hollywood – and they have left Meghan reeling.

"Meghan entered that relationship believing she was aligning herself with an agency capable of opening virtually any door in the industry. To then hear the man at the top publicly express relief that her career is no longer his responsibility is an incredibly damaging message, regardless of whether he intended it to come across that way.

"There's a world of difference between quietly ending a professional relationship and making a remark that can be interpreted as dismissive of a former client's future. Hollywood is a relatively small community at the highest levels, and people pay attention when someone with Ari's influence speaks.

"For Meghan, the particularly uncomfortable aspect is that she's trying to establish herself as a serious creative force in her own right, rather than somebody whose professional opportunities depend entirely on her royal title or marriage to Harry.

"Being treated as though her career is something a former representative is relieved to have escaped cuts directly against the image she's trying to establish. It's precisely the sort of public embarrassment that can overshadow months of work behind the scenes.

"Nobody outside her immediate circle can know exactly how she's reacted privately, but it's easy to understand why remarks like these could feel deeply personal when they come from someone who was once supposed to be helping build your future."