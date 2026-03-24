'She's Going to Blow Everybody's Mind': Meghan Markle 'Ready to Return to Acting' After Netflix Deal Collapse — Claims Former 'Suits' Co-Star
March 24 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been tipped to resume her acting career by a former co-star now her relationship with Netflix is on the brink of collapsing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Eric Roberts, who starred alongside the Duchess in legal drama Suits, believes Meghan has unfinished business in the industry and acting is where her real talent lies.
What Has Eric Roberts Said About Meghan's Comeback?
Roberts, brother of Hollywood superstar Julia, boldly claims Meghan's comeback will "blow everybody's minds."
He said: "She will come back.
"It is time. And Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing," his wife Eliza — a casting director and pal for Meghan's — added.
Eric, 69, who played shady billionaire Charles Forstman on the legal drama, developed a friendship with Meghan, 44, while shooting the hit USA Network show.
His wife Eliza believes Meghan stepped away from Suits because the Royal Family had concerns about her "very sexy" screen character, paralegal Rachel Zane.
Why Did Meghan Quit 'Suits' Role?
She told The Daily Mail: "It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very sexy.
"Her making love with another man, that was just – they've never seen anything like that.
"She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much," Eliza said. "Women don't give up their jobs for a marriage anymore.
"I understand the intention, and she thought she'd be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting.
"She is a young woman who needs to be acting."
Eliza added: "Meghan is a star. From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn't matter. It was always going to happen."
'I Think She's Going To Be Fantastic'
Eric was definitive in his opinion about Meghan's potential comeback.
"I think she should come back. I think she will come back," he said. "And I think she's going to be fantastic and blow everybody's mind."
Meghan will be on the look out for new revenue streams now her future with Netflix looks bleak.
RadarOnline.com reported last week how the streamer's boss Ted Sarandos was "done" with the duchess and husband Prince Harry, 41, following a series of flops, as well as the pair being summer hard to work with.
Bombshell revelations made by Variety included claims "exhausted" bosses have grown tired of "repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life", and the couple’s "bedside manner in meetings" had ruffled feathers.
The couple's company, Archewell Productions, is also accused of poor communication.
Meghan and Harry still have Netflix projects that have yet to get off the ground which, coupled with Variety's allegations, suggest the renewal of their current first look deal with the steamer seems unlikely.
Eric, who has appeared in over 800 films including The Dark Knight and The Expendables, says Markle is nothing like the Variety reports suggest, describing her as a "really cool person, really easy, laid back, kind, smart."
He and Eliza, 73, knew her before she and Harry met each other.
"She's a good mom. She is a caring, loving, kind mom. That's all you need to know about somebody," said Eliza. "And same with him."