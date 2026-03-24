'She's Going to Blow Everybody's Mind': Meghan Markle 'Ready to Return to Acting' After Netflix Deal Collapse — Claims Former 'Suits' Co-Star

She told The Daily Mail: "It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in Suits was very sexy.

"Her making love with another man, that was just – they've never seen anything like that.

"She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much," Eliza said. "Women don't give up their jobs for a marriage anymore.

"I understand the intention, and she thought she'd be satisfied with doing good works in the world. But she needs to be acting.

"She is a young woman who needs to be acting."

Eliza added: "Meghan is a star. From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn't matter. It was always going to happen."