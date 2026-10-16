EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Ready to Quit Britain for Three Reasons'
Oct. 16 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be considering abandoning her new life in Britain for three reasons – intense homesickness, hostility from locals and painful memories of her previous experience within the royal family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, returned to England in August with her husband Prince Harry, 42, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Duchess 'Ready to Quit Britain' for Three Reasons
But despite settling into a sprawling Cotswolds property, sources tell us she is struggling with the transition from California, where the family established their Montecito home after leaving royal duties in 2020.
Insiders insist there are three pressures behind Markle's apparent unhappiness.
One said: "The first is her separation from familiar surroundings, particularly her mother, Doria, who is now 70 and continues living in Los Angeles.
"Meghan also misses her California friendships, coastal lifestyle and the independence she enjoyed during six years in America."
Markle's friend Kelly Zajfen has visited with her family, while Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are understood to have joined the duchess for outings near her new home.
Cotswolds Locals and California Separation Cause Strain
Our source added: "The second difficulty for Meghan in Britain concerns her reception in the Cotswolds, where there have been reports of unfriendly encounters with locals, which have complicated efforts to establish relationships within the community."
Claims that pub employees refused to serve Markle remain unverified, while complaints about her security arrangements have also circulated.
Our source went on: "The third issue involves the emotional associations of returning to Britain after her difficult departure from royal life.
"Meghan previously described experiencing significant psychological distress during her time as a working royal, making renewed public scrutiny back in the UK particularly sensitive and triggering for her.
"Harry, meanwhile, appears considerably more enthusiastic about rebuilding his British connections.
"Since returning, he has attended the Invictus Spirit Awards, visited a Birmingham school and traveled internationally for charitable commitments.
"His preference for remaining in Britain contrasts hugely with Meghan's feeling, which is now that she would rather eventually reestablish the family's principal residence in California."
Meghan Maintains Friends and Business Ties
The Sussexes have nevertheless continued making public appearances together, including visits to local establishments near their Cotswolds home.
Markle has reportedly enjoyed fish and chips with Zajfen and socialized with DeGeneres and de Rossi during outings intended to help her settle into British life.
She has also maintained professional commitments involving her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
A recent promotional campaign for the company's Christmas advent calendar featured an illustration resembling the Sussexes' Montecito residence.
The imagery attracted attention amid speculation California remains central to Markle's personal and professional plans for the future.
Christmas Plans Renew Questions Over Royal Rift
Christmas could provide an opportunity for the family to return to America, particularly as relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, 44, remain strained.
The Sussexes have not attended the royal family's traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations since 2018.
Their continued estrangement from senior royals has raised fresh doubts about whether an invitation to the gathering will be sent to the couple this year.
Sources told us Markle is instead eager to reunite with her mother Ragland and friends during the holiday season, with the Sussexes retaining their $29 million Montecito property.
Harry and Markle's estrangement from the royal family began with their decision to abandon senior royal duties in 2020.
Their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare exposed bitter divisions over alleged racism, press briefings and family betrayals.
Harry's relationship with Prince William remains particularly fractured, while his dealings with King Charles have been complicated by security disputes and public criticism of the monarchy.
Despite Harry expressing hopes of reconciliation, the Sussexes remain outside official royal life, with their absence from traditional family gatherings, including Christmas at Sandringham, symbolic of the continuing rift.