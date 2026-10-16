EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Ready to Quit Britain for Three Reasons'

But despite settling into a sprawling Cotswolds property, sources tell us she is struggling with the transition from California, where the family established their Montecito home after leaving royal duties in 2020.

Insiders insist there are three pressures behind Markle's apparent unhappiness.

One said: "The first is her separation from familiar surroundings, particularly her mother, Doria, who is now 70 and continues living in Los Angeles.

"Meghan also misses her California friendships, coastal lifestyle and the independence she enjoyed during six years in America."

Markle's friend Kelly Zajfen has visited with her family, while Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are understood to have joined the duchess for outings near her new home.