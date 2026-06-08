Royal Family Rift Deepens as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Infuriated' by Security Arrangements Linked to Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa
June 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be fuming after Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, and her husband were allowed to install an electronic security gate near their sprawling English estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It comes as Harry, 41, continues to demand that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee grant him automatic armed police protection when he is in the U.K., as the prince is scheduled to make a July appearance in Birmingham to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pippa Middeton's Family Has a 'Continued Need to Enhance Security'
Pippa, 42, and her husband, billionaire James Matthews, installed the gate along a little-used lane in August 2022, shortly before moving into their $20million Berkshire mansion, where the couple lives with their three young children.
"There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different," hedge fund manager Matthews told a recent inquiry after a after a local walking group petitioned West Berkshire District Council to designate the lane as a public footpath – a clear nod to the fact his sister-in-law Kate and brother-in-law Prince William are none other than future king and queen.
"Therefore, to improve security for my family, before we moved in, I arranged for an electric security gate to be erected on the drive," he continued and told the inquiry that after the footpath application, "unfortunately, there has been a continued need to enhance security and the gates have therefore been upgraded in the summer of 2025 and kept closed."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Infuriated' by the 'Double Standard'
While it may seem like Pippa and her husband's battle over a private fence they paid for has nothing to do with the Sussexes, the duo sees it differently.
"Harry and Meghan have no issue with Pippa and James being allowed to have this gate – if they feel they need protection, they should have it," a source claimed.
"What infuriates Meghan and Harry is the double standard."
Prince Harry Upset that 'No One Is Raising a Fuss' About Pippa Middleton's Security Gate
The couple lost their IPP status, which refers to an Internationally Protected Person, when they quit as working members of the royal family in 2020.
Ever since, Harry has been fighting to regain the taxpayer-funded security that would pay for his protection whenever he is in Britain. The Duke of Sussex currently has a bespoke arrangement for protection when traveling inside the U.K.
"He has been treated as though he’s totally out of bounds and shouldn't dare ask for so-called special treatment," the source claimed about why the petulant prince has his nose out of joint about the Matthews' battle over a security fence.
"Yet, the palace reaction to Pippa and James seemingly asking for special treatment has been the opposite. No one is raising a fuss about them taking advantage."
"It's always been one set of rules for Harry and another set for everyone else," the insider noted, who claimed that the ex-royals feel that the "Middletons seem to be able to write their own rulebook," referring to Kate's family.
"It's very frustrating but nothing new."
Pippa's husband released a statement about his fence fracas, declaring, "James Matthews has the right to create a safe environment on his private property, for his young children playing outside, away from foreseeable risks through uncontrolled trespassers and traffic. For as long as records exist, there has never been a footpath/public right of way on the land currently under discussion."
Matthews added about the walkers' claim, "For decades past, there has always been signage pointing out this is the driveway to a private property, with no public access. There are other clearly marked footpaths nearby."