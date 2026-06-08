Royal Family Rift Deepens as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Infuriated' by Security Arrangements Linked to Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa

Pippa, 42, and her husband, billionaire James Matthews, installed the gate along a little-used lane in August 2022, shortly before moving into their $20million Berkshire mansion, where the couple lives with their three young children.

"There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different," hedge fund manager Matthews told a recent inquiry after a after a local walking group petitioned West Berkshire District Council to designate the lane as a public footpath – a clear nod to the fact his sister-in-law Kate and brother-in-law Prince William are none other than future king and queen.

"Therefore, to improve security for my family, before we moved in, I arranged for an electric security gate to be erected on the drive," he continued and told the inquiry that after the footpath application, "unfortunately, there has been a continued need to enhance security and the gates have therefore been upgraded in the summer of 2025 and kept closed."