Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Royal Family Rift Deepens as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Infuriated' by Security Arrangements Linked to Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa

photo of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be upset over Pippa Middleton and her husband's security gate not being a bigger issue.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be fuming after Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, and her husband were allowed to install an electronic security gate near their sprawling English estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It comes as Harry, 41, continues to demand that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee grant him automatic armed police protection when he is in the U.K., as the prince is scheduled to make a July appearance in Birmingham to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

Article continues below advertisement

Pippa Middeton's Family Has a 'Continued Need to Enhance Security'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are fighting to keep a security gate in place on their estate.

Pippa, 42, and her husband, billionaire James Matthews, installed the gate along a little-used lane in August 2022, shortly before moving into their $20million Berkshire mansion, where the couple lives with their three young children.

"There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different," hedge fund manager Matthews told a recent inquiry after a after a local walking group petitioned West Berkshire District Council to designate the lane as a public footpath – a clear nod to the fact his sister-in-law Kate and brother-in-law Prince William are none other than future king and queen.

"Therefore, to improve security for my family, before we moved in, I arranged for an electric security gate to be erected on the drive," he continued and told the inquiry that after the footpath application, "unfortunately, there has been a continued need to enhance security and the gates have therefore been upgraded in the summer of 2025 and kept closed."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Infuriated' by the 'Double Standard'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle are upset over a 'double standard' regarding Pippa Middleton's security fence, sources claimed.

While it may seem like Pippa and her husband's battle over a private fence they paid for has nothing to do with the Sussexes, the duo sees it differently.

"Harry and Meghan have no issue with Pippa and James being allowed to have this gate – if they feel they need protection, they should have it," a source claimed.

"What infuriates Meghan and Harry is the double standard."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Upset that 'No One Is Raising a Fuss' About Pippa Middleton's Security Gate

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is still fighting to get an armed protection detail for when he is in the U.K.

The couple lost their IPP status, which refers to an Internationally Protected Person, when they quit as working members of the royal family in 2020.

Ever since, Harry has been fighting to regain the taxpayer-funded security that would pay for his protection whenever he is in Britain. The Duke of Sussex currently has a bespoke arrangement for protection when traveling inside the U.K.

"He has been treated as though he’s totally out of bounds and shouldn't dare ask for so-called special treatment," the source claimed about why the petulant prince has his nose out of joint about the Matthews' battle over a security fence.

"Yet, the palace reaction to Pippa and James seemingly asking for special treatment has been the opposite. No one is raising a fuss about them taking advantage."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
picture of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Diana

John F. Kennedy Jr's Fondness For a Particular Body Part of Princess Diana Revealed — As Its Claimed Late Royal Met Up with Hunk to Make Sister-in-Law Sarah Ferguson 'Jealous'

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor at Center of Assault and Dementia Fears After Displaying Massive Bruise on Side of His Face

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Source: MEGA

Matthews said he has the 'right' to create a safe environment for his family.

"It's always been one set of rules for Harry and another set for everyone else," the insider noted, who claimed that the ex-royals feel that the "Middletons seem to be able to write their own rulebook," referring to Kate's family.

"It's very frustrating but nothing new."

Pippa's husband released a statement about his fence fracas, declaring, "James Matthews has the right to create a safe environment on his private property, for his young children playing outside, away from foreseeable risks through uncontrolled trespassers and traffic. For as long as records exist, there has never been a footpath/public right of way on the land currently under discussion."

Matthews added about the walkers' claim, "For decades past, there has always been signage pointing out this is the driveway to a private property, with no public access. There are other clearly marked footpaths nearby."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.