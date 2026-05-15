EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine's Sister Accused of 'Using Royal Connection' to 'Punish Her Neighbors'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Middleton, 42, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales , 44, and Matthews, 50, are fighting attempts by villagers to have the disputed pathway officially recognized as a public right of way through their 145-acre estate at Barton Court.

Pippa Middleton is being accused of using her royal connections and wealth to "punish" local residents after becoming embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute over a footpath running through the sprawling country estate she shares with her financier husband James Matthews .

The couple purchased the 34-room Georgian mansion in 2022 for $20million and blocked access to the route shortly afterward, arguing continued public use created privacy and security concerns around the property.

The dispute reached a planning inquiry in Kintbury, West Berkshire, this week, where tensions between residents and the high-profile couple spilled into public view.

One local source close to the dispute claimed villagers increasingly believe Middleton's status and royal associations have emboldened the couple's stance.

The insider added: "There's a deep sense of resentment among some residents who feel this dispute perfectly captures what happens when extremely wealthy outsiders move into rural communities and begin reshaping them around their own priorities.

"Many villagers believe traditions and informal arrangements that had existed peacefully for decades are suddenly being dismissed as irrelevant because the land now belongs to people with far greater money, status, and influence.

"Around the village, there's a growing perception that Pippa and James operate with a level of confidence that comes from being connected to the royal circle, and some locals privately feel that creates an imbalance where ordinary residents struggle to have their voices heard on equal terms."

The source noted, "For many people, the argument has become about far more than just a footpath – it's about class, privilege and whether affluent landowners believe community customs should simply give way to their desire for privacy and control."