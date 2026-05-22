Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Hurt' by Royal Family's Wedding Anniversary Snub: 'The Silence Was Very Intentional'
May 22 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were left "hurt" by the Royal Family failing to recognize their wedding anniversary on social media, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Sussexes reportedly expected to receive well-wishes from official royal family accounts, but were ignored on their big day.
'No Phone Call Or Private Message'
And according to Rob Shuter, both Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, were left bitterly disappointed at the snub.
Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack, Shuter claimed: "There was no phone call, no private message, no peace offering – absolutely nothing.
"The silence was very intentional."
Markle gave her followers a glimpse of the couple's private celebrations on social media, posting footage of Harry arriving with a lemon elderflower cake and a small penguin figurine, the latter a nod to the matching penguin onesies the pair famously wore at their engagement party.
The Duchess followed that with two curated galleries of images from the 2018 ceremony, a selection that, sources noted, had been assembled with a conspicuous absence: not a single member of the royal family appeared in any of them.
A separate source told Shuter: "That omission did not go unnoticed. The photos focused entirely on Harry and Meghan. It was like the royals had been erased from the story."
Harry has reportedly tried to reconcile with his father, King Charles, 77, in a bid to slowly reintegrate with the royal family.
But insiders suggested the initiative was being viewed with skepticism within the royal family.
"Harry keeps sending signals through the media about reconciliation," a third source explained. "But many inside the family think this is more about winning the PR narrative than genuinely rebuilding trust."
'There's Still Enormous Hurt, Anger, And Suspicion'
The source painted a bleak picture of the underlying state of relations. "There's still enormous hurt, anger, and suspicion. Moments like this don't heal the divide – they expose how wide it still is."
A meeting with Charles last September brought 19 months of estrangement to an end, but those close to the situation say the relationship between father and son remains delicate.
No equivalent breakthrough has taken place with brother Prince William, 43.
Radar recently told how William is said to have become increasingly convinced Harry and Markle's marriage will eventually collapse.
Insiders told us the future king believes the Duchess of Sussex is responsible for the bitter royal rupture that has consumed the family for years.
The source said, "There's a public perception that William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn't really the case.
"Deep down, William still sees Harry as his little brother and someone he once had an incredibly close bond with. The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture."
The source continued: "William feels Meghan fundamentally altered Harry's relationship with the monarchy and with the people closest to him.
"He thinks she encouraged the anger, the distance, and ultimately the decision to publicly air private grievances in a way the family never could have anticipated.
"If William believed he could still reach Harry without outside influence or distrust getting in the way, he probably would try. But at this point, he feels the damage is too serious, so he's taken the attitude that all he can really do is step back and wait to see how things unfold.
"Essentially, he has issued a pretty brutal prediction that Harry and Meghan's marriage has no hope of lasting."