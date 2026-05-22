Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Hurt' by Royal Family's Wedding Anniversary Snub: 'The Silence Was Very Intentional'

And according to Rob Shuter, both Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, were left bitterly disappointed at the snub.

Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack, Shuter claimed: "There was no phone call, no private message, no peace offering – absolutely nothing.

"The silence was very intentional."

Markle gave her followers a glimpse of the couple's private celebrations on social media, posting footage of Harry arriving with a lemon elderflower cake and a small penguin figurine, the latter a nod to the matching penguin onesies the pair famously wore at their engagement party.

The Duchess followed that with two curated galleries of images from the 2018 ceremony, a selection that, sources noted, had been assembled with a conspicuous absence: not a single member of the royal family appeared in any of them.