John Travolta sparked a frenzy at the Cannes Film Festival after unveiling his dramatically revamped look, complete with a beret, darkened beard and noticeably smoother appearance – but insiders told RadarOnline.com the actor's headline-grabbing transformation was little more than a calculated publicity stunt designed to reignite interest in his new movie and directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Travolta, 72, arrived at this year's Cannes event alongside his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, to premiere the aviation-themed drama based on the children's book he wrote in 1997 for his late son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

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Travolta Sparks Viral Shocker at Cannes

Source: Mega John Travolta sparked a frenzy at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star debuted a succession of eccentric berets, tinted glasses and a sharply dyed beard while walking red carpets and photocalls across the festival, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about celebrities at Cannes. Travolta's appearance coincided with the Hollywood veteran receiving an honorary Palme d'Or in recognition of his decades-long Hollywood career. One fan declared his unusual makeover a "slay," while other social media users flooded the internet with jokes about the actor's transformed appearance. A source close to the festival told us the makeover was simply carefully orchestrated by stylists to maximize attention around Travolta's latest project. The insider said: "John is far too media savvy not to understand the impact a transformation like this would have. Every detail of the look felt carefully curated – from the dyed beard and quirky berets to the oversized glasses and theatrical posing on the red carpet. "Cannes is one giant publicity machine where actors are all battling for attention, and John managed to dominate conversation within hours. People weren't just talking about the film – they were talking about John, which ultimately serves the same purpose. It created exactly the kind of intrigue and viral reaction you want when launching a passion project onto the world stage."

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Calculated Move Fueling Film Rollout

Source: Mega Travolta arrived at the Cannes event alongside his daughter, Ella Blue.

Another industry insider added: "This wasn't simply an actor throwing on a hat for fun – it came across as a full reinvention tied to the rollout of his directorial debut. "John is trying to reposition himself publicly as a filmmaker and creative force behind the camera, not just the star of iconic movies from decades past. The eccentric styling, the dramatic entrances, even the exaggerated gestures for photographers all felt highly intentional, almost like he was playing a character version of an old-school European auteur. "Of course he has every right to experiment with his appearance, but there's no question the makeover amplified interest in the movie and ensured the Cannes premiere became one of the festival's biggest talking points. Many see it as a rather sneaky and cheap publicity move though." Travolta later addressed his already infamous berets during an interview with CNN, insisting the styling choice was intended as a tribute to classic filmmakers. "The old school directors wore berets and the glasses. And I thought, that's what I'm doing," he said. He added: "I'm gonna do an homage to being a director."

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Cannes Look Was Tribute To Old-School Directors

Source: mega The star addressed his infamous berets during a CNN interview.

Travolta explained he also wanted a visual reminder of this particular moment in his career after spending more than five decades in Hollywood. "I've been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events," he said. "And I said, 'I'm a director this time. You're an actor, play the part of a director. Look like an old school director.'" The actor appeared emotional at Cannes after receiving the honorary Palme d'Or from Cannes director Thierry Fremaux ahead of the world premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Fighting back tears, Travolta said: "This is beyond the Oscar. Surprise complement! I can't believe this. This is the last thing I expected."

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Source: Mega Actress Ella Bleu Travolta starred in the new aviation drama.