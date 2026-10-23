EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Desperate for Crisis Talks With Princess Eugenie'

The source added: "Harry is particularly anxious about the possibility of another family relationship slipping through his fingers, especially given everything that's already happened with William and the wider Royal Family.

"He's had to come to terms with the fact that some of those relationships may never return to what they once were, and the thought of Eugenie becoming another person he barely speaks to is incredibly difficult for him. She's always occupied a very different place in his life because their bond managed to survive so much of the fallout from his departure from royal duties.

"In many ways, that made their friendship even more important to him, because it reassured him that he hadn't completely lost his connection to the family. Now there's a growing fear that even those few remaining relationships could be starting to unravel."

"Harry doesn't want to find himself in a position where every family gathering becomes another reminder of how isolated he's become, or where people who once supported him feel they have to choose sides," the insider pointed out. "That's why he's so reluctant to let things drift with Eugenie simply. He knows how quickly these situations can become entrenched, particularly within his family, and he's desperate to avoid another estrangement that could end up lasting for years."

Eugenie has historically enjoyed a close relationship with Harry, dating back to their childhood holidays at Balmoral. She and Brooksbank were also involved in the early stages of Harry's romance with Markle, attending a Halloween party with the couple in Canada in 2016.

Markle later recalled: "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

Their friendship appeared to remain strong after the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Eugenie and Brooksbank visited the couple in California in February 2022, while Harry and Markle subsequently purchased a property at the same Portuguese resort where Eugenie and her husband spend considerable time.

However, Eugenie and Brooksbank were absent from photographs Markle shared during the Sussexes' reported summer visit to Portugal.

The Sussexes' Christmas plans have not been officially confirmed, although speculation suggests they will return to California rather than spend the holidays with Harry's relatives.