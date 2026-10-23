EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Desperate for Crisis Talks With Princess Eugenie'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be desperate to hold crisis talks with Princess Eugenie amid fears one of their closest royal allies is quietly distancing herself from the couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, are said to be increasingly concerned about their relationship with Eugenie, 36, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, following months of apparent distance.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Desperate for Crisis Talks' With Princess Eugenie
The alleged tensions come as the Sussexes are said to be preparing to spend Christmas in California with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, 70, rather than join King Charles, 77, and the royal family at Sandringham.
A source claimed: "For Harry, the whole situation has become increasingly upsetting and, frankly, quite difficult to understand.
"Eugenie has always been one of the very few people within the Royal Family he felt he could genuinely trust, someone who stood by him even when his relationships with other relatives were at breaking point. That's why her apparent change in her attitude has been so hard for him to accept. He feels as though a distance has suddenly opened up between them, without any real explanation for what's caused it.
"Both he and Meghan are desperate to understand whether something has happened behind the scenes or whether Eugenie has simply decided that maintaining such a close relationship with them is no longer something she feels comfortable doing. They don't want to jump to conclusions or allow resentment to build, which is why they're so keen to have a proper conversation and try to resolve things before the damage becomes permanent."
Sussexes Fear Losing Another Royal Ally
The insider continued: "What makes it particularly hurtful is that Harry and Meghan feel they've gone out of their way to keep the friendship alive. They've tried on several occasions to arrange opportunities for the four of them to get together, hoping that spending some time face-to-face would help restore the closeness they once enjoyed.
"But those efforts haven't led anywhere, and the longer things go on, the more awkward and embarrassing the situation becomes, and Harry and Meghan are now desperate for crisis talks with Eugenie.
"Eugenie and Jack weren't just distant relatives they happened to get along with – they were part of a very small circle of people who continued to support Harry and Meghan when their relationship with the wider Royal Family was becoming increasingly strained. Harry hasn't forgotten that loyalty, which is precisely why he finds the current situation so bewildering."
The source claimed, "He and Meghan don't want to believe that Eugenie is deliberately shutting them out, but they're beginning to wonder how many more attempts they can make before they have to accept that something fundamental has changed. They're hoping that an honest conversation can put an end to the uncertainty, because the last thing they want is to lose yet another important family relationship."
Meghan Markle's Children's Book Sparks Awkward Questions
The apparent cooling of relations follows an embarrassing incident involving a personally inscribed copy of Markle's children's book, The Bench.
The book, addressed to Eugenie and Jack, reportedly appeared on eBay through a London rare bookseller with an asking price of £20,000 ($27,000).
It was subsequently withdrawn, with reports suggesting Eugenie had accidentally misplaced the gift during a house move.
"There's no denying that the whole business with the book was uncomfortable and potentially quite embarrassing, but Harry and Meghan are determined not to let one unfortunate incident turn into yet another bitter family disagreement," the source claimed.
"As far as they're concerned, the book itself isn't really the issue – it's what the episode might suggest about where they now stand with Eugenie. They're worried it could be another indication that she's quietly pulling away from them, and that's something they're finding increasingly difficult to ignore.
"What they really want is some clarity about whether Eugenie has made a conscious decision to keep them at arm's length, perhaps because of the complicated dynamics within the Royal Family, or whether their lives have simply taken different directions and the friendship has suffered as a result. They'd much rather address whatever is going on openly than allow misunderstandings and hurt feelings to spiral into something far more serious."
The insider noted, "The last thing either of them wants is for a relatively minor incident to become the catalyst for another family rift, particularly when they still believe the relationship is worth fighting for."
Inside Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's Longstanding Friendship
The source added: "Harry is particularly anxious about the possibility of another family relationship slipping through his fingers, especially given everything that's already happened with William and the wider Royal Family.
"He's had to come to terms with the fact that some of those relationships may never return to what they once were, and the thought of Eugenie becoming another person he barely speaks to is incredibly difficult for him. She's always occupied a very different place in his life because their bond managed to survive so much of the fallout from his departure from royal duties.
"In many ways, that made their friendship even more important to him, because it reassured him that he hadn't completely lost his connection to the family. Now there's a growing fear that even those few remaining relationships could be starting to unravel."
"Harry doesn't want to find himself in a position where every family gathering becomes another reminder of how isolated he's become, or where people who once supported him feel they have to choose sides," the insider pointed out. "That's why he's so reluctant to let things drift with Eugenie simply. He knows how quickly these situations can become entrenched, particularly within his family, and he's desperate to avoid another estrangement that could end up lasting for years."
Eugenie has historically enjoyed a close relationship with Harry, dating back to their childhood holidays at Balmoral. She and Brooksbank were also involved in the early stages of Harry's romance with Markle, attending a Halloween party with the couple in Canada in 2016.
Markle later recalled: "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."
Their friendship appeared to remain strong after the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Eugenie and Brooksbank visited the couple in California in February 2022, while Harry and Markle subsequently purchased a property at the same Portuguese resort where Eugenie and her husband spend considerable time.
However, Eugenie and Brooksbank were absent from photographs Markle shared during the Sussexes' reported summer visit to Portugal.
The Sussexes' Christmas plans have not been officially confirmed, although speculation suggests they will return to California rather than spend the holidays with Harry's relatives.