'She Won't Even Call Him': Meghan Markle Praises Togetherness on Netflix as She Avoids Her 81-Year-Old Dad Recovering From a Leg Amputation Overseas

Meghan Markle has no plans to travel to the Philippines to visit her seriously ill father, Thomas Markle, despite being able to do so by private jet, according to multiple sources.

The revelation comes just days after the Duchess of Sussex highlighted the importance of family in her glossy Netflix holiday special, With Love, Meghan: A Holiday Celebration.

Meghan has also faced renewed criticism from members of her own family, who claim she has failed to contact her estranged father during his medical crisis, RadarOnline.com can report.