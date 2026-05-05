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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Meghan Markle 'Obsession' That Has Prince Harry 'Shaking With Discontent'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Meghan Markle wanting to make big bucks is said to have Prince Harry 'shaking.'

May 4 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to be facing fresh marriage turmoil scrutiny – as insiders told RadarOnline.com her growing focus on money has created "huge friction" with Prince Harry, with our sources suggesting her "obsession" with cash is leaving the prince "shaking with discontent."

Former Suits actress Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, recently returned from a four-day trip to Australia, described by aides as a "quasi-royal" tour blending charitable appearances with commercial engagements.

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Sky News Australia/Youtube

Prince Harry and Markle recently completed a four-day 'quasi-royal' tour of Australia.

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The couple visited a children's hospital and a veterans' charity before attending events including Harry's gala speech and Markle's appearance at a wellness retreat in Melbourne, where VIP tickets reached around $3,000.

The trip, however, drew criticism after Markle promoted outfits worn during official engagements via a fashion app in which she is said to hold a financial stake.

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Prince Harry's Major 'Issue' With Meghan Markle

Photo of Meghan Markle and OneOFF platform
Source: oneoff.world/meghan; MEGA

Markle promoted her designer outfits through a fashion app during official engagements.

A source said: "Among those in Harry and Meghan's orbit, there's an increasing sense that Meghan's focus has evolved in a very noticeable way – commercial success is now playing a far more dominant role in how she approaches opportunities.

"She's always been ambitious, but lately that drive is being channeled very directly into financial outcomes, and it has become an obsession. For her, success is something that can be measured in growth, deals, and revenue, and right now, money is very much at the forefront of her thinking. She sees the income generated from the trip as proof that her strategy is working, and she takes a great deal of pride in that."

The insider continued: "That shift is where her huge new friction with Harry is really starting to surface. He comes from a background where talking openly about money – or tying it too closely to public-facing work – is considered uncomfortable, even inappropriate.

"The idea of blending charitable appearances with clear commercial gain doesn't sit easily with him. In his mind, there should be a clear boundary between doing good and making money, and he's finding it difficult to reconcile how blurred that line has become.

"It's created a sense of unease for him, and at times he's conflicted about whether this direction aligns with his own values, and it has left him physically shaking with discontent at times."

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Critics Slam Outfit Promotion During Charity Moments

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: www.herbestlife.org

Markle attended a wellness retreat where VIP tickets cost three thousand dollars.

Controversy intensified over the Sussexes' recent Australia trip when images from Markle's visit to sick children were linked to purchasable outfits on the app, with critics accusing her of monetizing sensitive moments.

Many critics described the move as "sickening" and "stomach-churning."

Despite the backlash, sources said Markle remains focused on the financial upside of her ventures.

One added: "For Meghan, there's a deep sense of satisfaction that comes from turning ideas into something that generates real financial return – it goes far beyond simply being in the spotlight.

"She's focused on building ventures that have longevity and can stand on their own as serious business enterprises, rather than one-off opportunities tied to her profile."

The source explained, "When you factor in the scale of her and Harry's lifestyle and the reality that they're funding it without the backing they once had, she views these revenue streams as a necessity, not a luxury. In her mind, capitalizing on opportunities isn't optional – it's a practical and strategic way to ensure long-term stability and independence."

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Meghan Markle Not Backing Down From Chasing Money

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle built her own successful acting career before marrying into the royal family.

The new dynamic reflects the couple's contrasting backgrounds. Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and the late , was raised within the royal system, where personal wealth was less publicly emphasized.

Markle, by contrast, built her career independently, earning significant income through acting roles, including her long-running part in Suits.

A source said: "Meghan is very firm in her belief that she's entitled to chase financial success in a way that reflects her own ambitions and experiences. "She's built her career from the ground up, so for her, earning and growing wealth is tied to independence and self-worth. When that motivation is challenged, particularly by Harry, it hits a sensitive spot because she feels it undermines everything she's worked for.

"In her eyes, this really comes down to a difference in how she and Harry were shaped. She's spent years having to generate her own income and think about long-term security, whereas Harry grew up in an environment where those concerns were largely taken care of.

"That contrast influences how they each view money now, and it's at the heart of why this issue can become so emotionally charged between them."

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