EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Meghan Markle 'Obsession' That Has Prince Harry 'Shaking With Discontent'

Former Suits actress Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, recently returned from a four-day trip to Australia , described by aides as a "quasi-royal" tour blending charitable appearances with commercial engagements.

Meghan Markle is said to be facing fresh marriage turmoil scrutiny – as insiders told RadarOnline.com her growing focus on money has created "huge friction" with Prince Harry , with our sources suggesting her "obsession" with cash is leaving the prince "shaking with discontent."

The trip, however, drew criticism after Markle promoted outfits worn during official engagements via a fashion app in which she is said to hold a financial stake.

The couple visited a children's hospital and a veterans' charity before attending events including Harry's gala speech and Markle's appearance at a wellness retreat in Melbourne , where VIP tickets reached around $3,000.

A source said: "Among those in Harry and Meghan's orbit, there's an increasing sense that Meghan's focus has evolved in a very noticeable way – commercial success is now playing a far more dominant role in how she approaches opportunities.

"She's always been ambitious, but lately that drive is being channeled very directly into financial outcomes, and it has become an obsession. For her, success is something that can be measured in growth, deals, and revenue, and right now, money is very much at the forefront of her thinking. She sees the income generated from the trip as proof that her strategy is working, and she takes a great deal of pride in that."

The insider continued: "That shift is where her huge new friction with Harry is really starting to surface. He comes from a background where talking openly about money – or tying it too closely to public-facing work – is considered uncomfortable, even inappropriate.

"The idea of blending charitable appearances with clear commercial gain doesn't sit easily with him. In his mind, there should be a clear boundary between doing good and making money, and he's finding it difficult to reconcile how blurred that line has become.

"It's created a sense of unease for him, and at times he's conflicted about whether this direction aligns with his own values, and it has left him physically shaking with discontent at times."