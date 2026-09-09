EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Peace Deal Resistance' is 'Threatening Prince Harry's Dream Role'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's resistance to resuming royal duties is threatening Prince Harry's hopes of securing the part-time role he has long wanted as he attempts to rebuild relations with King Charles, palace sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is said to remain committed to the independent life the Sussexes created in California, while Harry, 41, is said to be interested in reviving elements of the "half-in, half-out" arrangement rejected when the couple stopped being working royals in 2020.
Harry's Dream Of A Hybrid Royal Return
The difference has emerged ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham next July and following the Sussexes' recent return to Britain.
A royal source told us: "Harry increasingly sees a route towards having a meaningful role in Britain without abandoning everything he and Meghan established in America. Rebuilding his relationship with Charles has changed the landscape for him. He believes there could eventually be a way of supporting his father and undertaking carefully defined public duties while retaining the independence he fought for.
"Meghan approaches it from almost the opposite direction. She regards their departure from working royal life as a chapter that was closed years ago, not something waiting to be renegotiated. She is completely supportive of Harry repairing his relationship with his father, but supporting that reconciliation and personally returning to royal service are two entirely different things.
Inside Their Major Atlantic Divide
"That difference matters because Harry's ideal arrangement would effectively involve maintaining substantial connections on both sides of the Atlantic.
"Meghan has businesses, a home and a life in California that she has spent years building. From her perspective, returning to an institutional royal role could mean surrendering freedoms they specifically left Britain to obtain.
"Harry would also like a permanent British base because it would make spending time with Charles easier and strengthen Archie and Lilibet's relationship with their British family. Meghan is much less enthusiastic about creating a second home near Windsor. That's probably where the gap between them becomes most obvious, and her resistance is what is threatening to shatter Harry's dream 'half-in, half-out' royal role."
The Failed Sandringham Summit Legacy
Harry and Markle originally proposed retaining some royal responsibilities while becoming financially independent before leaving frontline duties.
The proposal was rejected following the Sandringham Summit involving Queen Elizabeth II – who died aged 96 in 2022 – and other senior royals.
The Sussexes subsequently settled in Montecito with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Markle has since developed her lifestyle business, while the couple established commercial partnerships after leaving royal duties.
They signed a new First Look agreement with Netflix in August.
Meghan Rejects Resuming Royal Duties
Their recent trip to Australia, followed by a return to Britain, has fueled further speculation about whether the couple could undertake public-facing appearances resembling elements of their former royal work.
Harry and Markle no longer have Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which had served as their British home. Reports in 2023 suggested they had considered acquiring another UK property.
Their return has consequently revived speculation Harry could again pursue the hybrid royal arrangement he originally proposed.
A second source said: "Meghan isn't trying to prevent Harry from having Britain in his life. She understands his connection to the country, his father and the work he cares about. But there is an important distinction between Harry spending substantial time here and Meghan agreeing that they should become working royals again.
"Harry's dream is finding a way to make both worlds coexist. The difficulty is that Meghan doesn't share that dream."