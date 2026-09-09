EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Peace Deal Resistance' is 'Threatening Prince Harry's Dream Role'

Meghan Markle's resistance to resuming royal duties is threatening Prince Harry's hopes of securing the part-time role he has long wanted as he attempts to rebuild relations with King Charles, palace sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is said to remain committed to the independent life the Sussexes created in California, while Harry, 41, is said to be interested in reviving elements of the "half-in, half-out" arrangement rejected when the couple stopped being working royals in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Dream Of A Hybrid Royal Return

Source: MEGA Meghan’s resistance threatened Harry’s hopes for a hybrid royal role.

The difference has emerged ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham next July and following the Sussexes' recent return to Britain. A royal source told us: "Harry increasingly sees a route towards having a meaningful role in Britain without abandoning everything he and Meghan established in America. Rebuilding his relationship with Charles has changed the landscape for him. He believes there could eventually be a way of supporting his father and undertaking carefully defined public duties while retaining the independence he fought for. "Meghan approaches it from almost the opposite direction. She regards their departure from working royal life as a chapter that was closed years ago, not something waiting to be renegotiated. She is completely supportive of Harry repairing his relationship with his father, but supporting that reconciliation and personally returning to royal service are two entirely different things.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Their Major Atlantic Divide

Source: MEGA Harry sought a part-time royal role while keeping his independence.

"That difference matters because Harry's ideal arrangement would effectively involve maintaining substantial connections on both sides of the Atlantic. "Meghan has businesses, a home and a life in California that she has spent years building. From her perspective, returning to an institutional royal role could mean surrendering freedoms they specifically left Britain to obtain. "Harry would also like a permanent British base because it would make spending time with Charles easier and strengthen Archie and Lilibet's relationship with their British family. Meghan is much less enthusiastic about creating a second home near Windsor. That's probably where the gap between them becomes most obvious, and her resistance is what is threatening to shatter Harry's dream 'half-in, half-out' royal role."

Article continues below advertisement

The Failed Sandringham Summit Legacy

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II rejected the 'half-in, half-out' proposal.

Harry and Markle originally proposed retaining some royal responsibilities while becoming financially independent before leaving frontline duties. The proposal was rejected following the Sandringham Summit involving Queen Elizabeth II – who died aged 96 in 2022 – and other senior royals. The Sussexes subsequently settled in Montecito with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. Markle has since developed her lifestyle business, while the couple established commercial partnerships after leaving royal duties. They signed a new First Look agreement with Netflix in August.

Meghan Rejects Resuming Royal Duties

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Markle remained committed to their independent life in California.