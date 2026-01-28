Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has No Intention of 'Playing Nice' with Queen Camilla if She Makes U.K. Return with Prince Harry - 'She's Painted Duchess as the Villain from Day One'

picture of Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has no intention of 'playing nice' with Queen Camilla if she makes her first return to U.K. soil in four years.

Jan. 28 2026, Updated 8:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has no intention of "playing nice" with Queen Camilla should she return to the U.K. with Prince Harry this summer, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, still feels anger towards Camilla, who allegedly resents the ex-Suits star for her treatment of King Charles after herself and Harry stepped back from being working royals shortly before moving to the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Feud Dates Back Years

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan feels she was treated unfairly by Camilla after she and Harry stepped down from royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

It's believed Meghan and Camilla have not spoken since and the Duchess intends to make her feelings known to the 78-year-old if she makes her first return to British soil since 2022.

An insider said: "Meghan is willing to be conciliatory and take the high road with a lot of people, but Camilla is a different story.

"Meghan made a real effort with Camilla back when she was still living in the U.K. but she’s way past playing nice and kissing up to her, she has seen that gets her nowhere.

"She’s not planning to start a scene, but she’s not going to pretend everything is fine and play nice with Camilla.

"If Camilla wants to keep playing dirty Meghan is ready to hit back."

Article continues below advertisement

Anger Over Charles Treatment

picture of Prince Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Camilla was allegedly annoyed with Meghan for the way she treated husband, King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement

When Meghan first officially joined the Royal Family after marrying Harry in 2018, Camilla gushed: "America’s loss is our gain" and is reported to have bonded with Meghan over their mutual love of yoga and fine wines.

Just last year, Meghan heavily hinted that she had sent Camilla a box of her own branded wine for her 78th birthday, teasing fans on social media that she had gifted the bespoke rose to "ladies near and far."

But, while it may have been a subtle move to reconciliation; so far any efforts appear to have been without prevail.

Article continues below advertisement

Overshadowed Domestic Abuse Speech

picture of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Camilla and Meghan's feud dates back to 2020 when the Duchess had snaps from art exhibit published on same day as Camilla made speech.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Barron Trump

Inside Barron Trump's Secret College Life at NYU... Including What the Prez's Youngest Son is Studying as He's Labeled an 'Oddity' on Campus

Photo of JonBenet Ramsey and Jeffrey Epstein

JonBenét Ramsey's Grieving Father Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor Pedo Epstein Crossed Paths With Child Beauty Queen Before Her Murder

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla and Meghan’s relationship is first alleged to have begun to sour ahead of Harry and Meghan’s departure when, in 2020, Meghan is said to have insisted that photographs of her at an art gallery were published the same day that Camilla made a public speech about domestic violence against women.

The tables then turned when, in 2023, Harry accused "certain members of the family" of getting into bed "with the devil" by "leaking but also planting" stories about Meghan in the press to "rehabilitate their image."

However, Harry didn’t clarify which member of the family he was referring to.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Prince Harry and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Meghan feels Harry's stepmother has been 'out to get her for years.'

And it's been claimed that, despite her initial kindness toward her, Meghan is adamant that Camilla has been trying to paint her out in a negative light since "day one’" a perceived injustice the source says Meghan will no longer stand for.

The insider added: "She’s convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and paint her as the villain from day one and she’s adamant that she won’t open herself up to more cruelty.

"Meghan feels like Camilla has been out to get her for years, and some people within royal circles would agree.

"She’s been so openly critical of Meghan within their inner circle from almost the very beginning; it’s like she’s taken it upon herself to be the family attack dog and has said out loud what others might think but are too polite to actually articulate."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.