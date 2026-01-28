Meghan Markle has No Intention of 'Playing Nice' with Queen Camilla if She Makes U.K. Return with Prince Harry - 'She's Painted Duchess as the Villain from Day One'
Jan. 28 2026, Updated 8:09 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has no intention of "playing nice" with Queen Camilla should she return to the U.K. with Prince Harry this summer, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, still feels anger towards Camilla, who allegedly resents the ex-Suits star for her treatment of King Charles after herself and Harry stepped back from being working royals shortly before moving to the U.S.
Feud Dates Back Years
It's believed Meghan and Camilla have not spoken since and the Duchess intends to make her feelings known to the 78-year-old if she makes her first return to British soil since 2022.
An insider said: "Meghan is willing to be conciliatory and take the high road with a lot of people, but Camilla is a different story.
"Meghan made a real effort with Camilla back when she was still living in the U.K. but she’s way past playing nice and kissing up to her, she has seen that gets her nowhere.
"She’s not planning to start a scene, but she’s not going to pretend everything is fine and play nice with Camilla.
"If Camilla wants to keep playing dirty Meghan is ready to hit back."
Anger Over Charles Treatment
When Meghan first officially joined the Royal Family after marrying Harry in 2018, Camilla gushed: "America’s loss is our gain" and is reported to have bonded with Meghan over their mutual love of yoga and fine wines.
Just last year, Meghan heavily hinted that she had sent Camilla a box of her own branded wine for her 78th birthday, teasing fans on social media that she had gifted the bespoke rose to "ladies near and far."
But, while it may have been a subtle move to reconciliation; so far any efforts appear to have been without prevail.
Overshadowed Domestic Abuse Speech
Camilla and Meghan’s relationship is first alleged to have begun to sour ahead of Harry and Meghan’s departure when, in 2020, Meghan is said to have insisted that photographs of her at an art gallery were published the same day that Camilla made a public speech about domestic violence against women.
The tables then turned when, in 2023, Harry accused "certain members of the family" of getting into bed "with the devil" by "leaking but also planting" stories about Meghan in the press to "rehabilitate their image."
However, Harry didn’t clarify which member of the family he was referring to.
And it's been claimed that, despite her initial kindness toward her, Meghan is adamant that Camilla has been trying to paint her out in a negative light since "day one’" a perceived injustice the source says Meghan will no longer stand for.
The insider added: "She’s convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and paint her as the villain from day one and she’s adamant that she won’t open herself up to more cruelty.
"Meghan feels like Camilla has been out to get her for years, and some people within royal circles would agree.
"She’s been so openly critical of Meghan within their inner circle from almost the very beginning; it’s like she’s taken it upon herself to be the family attack dog and has said out loud what others might think but are too polite to actually articulate."