Kate Middleton
Exclusive

Royal Showdown — Discover How Future Queen Kate Has 'Smacked Down' Rival Camilla as Pair Move to All-Out War

kate camilla royal showdown future queen smacks down
Source: MEGA

Kate and Camilla face a royal showdown as the future queen smacks down her rival amid palace tensions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Queen Camilla's hostile attitude toward Princess Kate [Middleton] has prompted senior royals to smack her down, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal – who've warned Camilla to fall into line or face being an outcast when the Waleses take the crown.

"Camilla can gripe all she wants, but there's no changing the reality that Kate will be queen before too long," noted a royal source.

"When that happens, Camilla will effectively be at Kate's mercy in terms of her perks and influence within the Firm."

Camilla Panics Over Kate’s Rise

Princess Kate drew attention after wearing Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet tiara at a recent state banquet.
Source: MEGA

The insider continued: "It will be hard for her to swallow her pride and accept Kate's authority, but that's precisely what she'll need to do – especially with preparations already in full swing for the Waleses to enforce their changes to the monarchy even before assuming the throne.

"There's no doubt Camilla is panicked about where she'll stand in the new scheme of things, but instead of falling into line and respecting Kate, she's chosen to be extremely petty and territorial."

In the latest incident, courtiers reveal Camilla's knickers were in a twist over Princess Kate, 44, donning Queen Victoria's dazzling Oriental Circlet tiara at a recent state banquet.

Camilla Seethes as Kate Steals Spotlight

King Charles was said to have issued directives about Camilla's future standing within the monarchy, according to insiders.
Source: JAMES WHATLING/MEGA

"By all accounts, Camilla was hopping mad that Kate wore the rarely seen tiara. She called it another blatant attempt by Kate to make her and her husband, King Charles, look like also-rans," said the royal source.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said cancer-stricken Charles, 77, issued a deathbed decree that Prince William allow Camilla, 78, the run of the palace and its purse – even after he takes his final breath.

Insiders further claimed Charles sweetened the deal by telling William that if he complied with his wishes, he'd be free to banish his bratty brother, 41-year-old Prince Harry, and the red-headed renegade's American wife, Duchess Meghan [Markle], 44.

William Agrees — But Ruthlessness Looms

Prince William 'agreed to terms involving Camilla as palace tensions escalated behind the scenes.'
Source: MEGA

The Prince of Wales, 43, begrudgingly agreed to the terms laid out by his father, which were secretly masterminded by Camilla, according to insiders.

A palace source added: "In fairness to Camilla, she does have some support within the Firm, and some believe she should be afforded more respect and authority while she's still queen.

"But she only needs to look at how the Waleses have handled the situation with Charles' brother Andrew and the Sussexes to know they're perfectly capable of being ruthless.

"People are warning Camilla to suck it up and stop sabotaging her future standing in the monarchy. Only time will tell if she's capable."

