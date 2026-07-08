Meghan Markle Explodes After Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Snub: Duchess Vows She'll 'Never See Royals Again' – 'This Is One Insult Too Many'

An insider claimed to Rob Shuter's Substack: "Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again.

"As far as she's concerned, she'll never see them again."

Royal insiders claim Harry, 41, initially turned down the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his return to the U.K. this week, but after a re-think, he informed the Palace he would accept their proposal.

However, Harry allegedly took too long to make up his mind, forcing the Palace to withdraw the offer, claiming it was too late to accommodate him, citing staffing and logistical requirements.