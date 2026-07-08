Meghan Markle Explodes After Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Snub: Duchess Vows She'll 'Never See Royals Again' – 'This Is One Insult Too Many'
July 8 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have exploded after the offer to house Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn at the last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess, 44, has reportedly said the U-turn is "one insult too many" and enough to sever her ties with the royals completely.
Final Straw For Meghan Markle?
An insider claimed to Rob Shuter's Substack: "Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again.
"As far as she's concerned, she'll never see them again."
Royal insiders claim Harry, 41, initially turned down the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his return to the U.K. this week, but after a re-think, he informed the Palace he would accept their proposal.
However, Harry allegedly took too long to make up his mind, forcing the Palace to withdraw the offer, claiming it was too late to accommodate him, citing staffing and logistical requirements.
'There’s Simply No Coming Back From This'
Another insider claimed, "Harry kept changing his mind. Eventually, the Palace simply said, 'Forget it.' They weren’t going to keep rearranging everything at the last minute."
Harry's reps released a statement detailing his frustration, which is shaded by Markle, who reportedly "warned" the Duke this may happen.
A source said. "Meghan warned Harry this would happen. She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She's done. She has no interest in ever putting herself or her children through this again."
Insiders fear the latest Palace snub could mark the final chapter in the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family.
"Any hope of rebuilding trust has just disappeared," the insider claimed. "For Meghan, there’s simply no coming back from this."
Embarrassing High Court Defeat
Harry is now back in the U.K. but without Markle and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
But his U.K. comeback got off to the worst possible start after he lost a phone hacking case against the Daily Mail newspaper.
He claims that the publishers, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), obtained information about high-profile figures through illegal means – such as phone hacking.
But the allegations were tossed from court on Tuesday, July 7.
The Daily Mail celebrated the court's decision as it pressed forward with its journalistic efforts.
A spokesperson said: “This is a magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail’s journalism.
"For some of the most outrageous allegations made when the case was launched in a blaze of publicity four years ago – placing bugs in people’s cars and homes, listening to calls as they were made and illicitly accessing bank accounts – no credible evidence was ever presented."
“The reputations of our decent and hard-working journalists were terribly impugned, and today they have been exonerated. As the judgment clearly shows, every single article was legitimately sourced," the statement continued.
"The court's decision could stick Harry and other complainants with a £50million bill as the publishers attempt to recoup legal costs.”