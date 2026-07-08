Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Explodes After Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Snub: Duchess Vows She'll 'Never See Royals Again' – 'This Is One Insult Too Many'

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

According to sources, Meghan Markle is upset over her husband's latest snub.

July 8 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is said to have exploded after the offer to house Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn at the last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess, 44, has reportedly said the U-turn is "one insult too many" and enough to sever her ties with the royals completely.

Article continues below advertisement

Final Straw For Meghan Markle?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess feels Prince Harry has been badly treated by royals, insiders claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider claimed to Rob Shuter's Substack: "Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again.

"As far as she's concerned, she'll never see them again."

Royal insiders claim Harry, 41, initially turned down the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his return to the U.K. this week, but after a re-think, he informed the Palace he would accept their proposal.

However, Harry allegedly took too long to make up his mind, forcing the Palace to withdraw the offer, claiming it was too late to accommodate him, citing staffing and logistical requirements.

Article continues below advertisement

'There’s Simply No Coming Back From This'

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Markle feels the latest saga ends any chances of a royal reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider claimed, "Harry kept changing his mind. Eventually, the Palace simply said, 'Forget it.' They weren’t going to keep rearranging everything at the last minute."

Harry's reps released a statement detailing his frustration, which is shaded by Markle, who reportedly "warned" the Duke this may happen.

A source said. "Meghan warned Harry this would happen. She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She's done. She has no interest in ever putting herself or her children through this again."

Insiders fear the latest Palace snub could mark the final chapter in the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family.

"Any hope of rebuilding trust has just disappeared," the insider claimed. "For Meghan, there’s simply no coming back from this."

Article continues below advertisement

Embarrassing High Court Defeat

picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been left reeling after losing phone hacking case.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Now 100 Percent Intent on Fleeing to the Gulf' — 'It's the Only Place He Feels He Gets Any Respect'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Baby Exorcism — How Duchess 'Planned to Purge Spirits From Royal Nursery'

Article continues below advertisement

Harry is now back in the U.K. but without Markle and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

But his U.K. comeback got off to the worst possible start after he lost a phone hacking case against the Daily Mail newspaper.

He claims that the publishers, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), obtained information about high-profile figures through illegal means – such as phone hacking.

But the allegations were tossed from court on Tuesday, July 7.

The Daily Mail celebrated the court's decision as it pressed forward with its journalistic efforts.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry faces a hefty bill after losoing case.

A spokesperson said: “This is a magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail’s journalism.

"For some of the most outrageous allegations made when the case was launched in a blaze of publicity four years ago – placing bugs in people’s cars and homes, listening to calls as they were made and illicitly accessing bank accounts – no credible evidence was ever presented."

“The reputations of our decent and hard-working journalists were terribly impugned, and today they have been exonerated. As the judgment clearly shows, every single article was legitimately sourced," the statement continued.

"The court's decision could stick Harry and other complainants with a £50million bill as the publishers attempt to recoup legal costs.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.