Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Embarrassment: 'Diva Duchess' Turns to Influencer Marketing to Spark Sales After Website Traffic Plunges
June 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has hit a new low with her As Ever brand, turning to influencer partnerships after failing to spark sales by personally being the face of the company, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The promo partnership with Olivia McDowell comes as it was revealed that As Ever's website has seen a massive drop in traffic since January, amid Netflix cutting ties with the failing venture after less than a year.
Influencer's Video Was a Slightly More Polished Version of Meghan Markle's As Ever Promos
The "Diva Duchess," 44, posted a video to As Ever's Instagram page on June 8, showing McDowell giving summer hostessing tips while making cucumber sandwiches for an afternoon tea, along with croissants and As Ever's raspberry spread.
The influencer, who boasts 294,000 Instagram followers, told fans how to make a room smell sweet by using As Ever's matches to light one of the brand's $64 candles
"Whether it's a thoughtfully set table or simply making time to gather, I believe the little details are what make guests feel welcome. And these treasures from As Ever truly elevate every moment," McDowell purred at the end of the video while turning the camera to some of the brand's products that were featured.
'I Thought This Was a Parody!'
Critics on X quickly noticed that Markle had farmed out the promotion of As Ever to an influencer.
"It appears that Meghan Markle is so devoid of ideas about how to sell As Ever that she's hired another influencer to basically repeat her same talking points for the brand. Yikes," one user scoffed.
"Wait, she's hired someone to do this? I thought it was a parody of her," a second person laughed.
"All these people do is walk around in unlived-in spaces, put flowers on the table, light a candle, and spread jam. Lather, rinse, repeat," a third observed about how the content was nearly identical to Markle's own videos.
"I mean, you know her reputation & popularity is over & completely done for when Meghan has to hire influencers just to repeat the same script she promoted for her own brand because people can't stand Meghan herself," a fourth user sneered.
Insiders Say As Ever Is 'Anything But a Success'
The As Ever influencer partnership came on the heels of damning new details that Markle has had only 392,111 U.S. visitors to the company's website between January and May of this year, according to the digital intelligence analytics platform Similarweb.
The brand had nearly a million views from across the globe, but As Ever only ships within the U.S.
A person with "knowledge of As Ever" told Newsweek they anticipated the numbers would "double in size this year."
The insider went on to note, "By any measure, for any startup, you can't deny that it is anything but a success.”
As Ever Continues a Precipitous Slide Without Netflix
As Ever launched in April 2025 in a consumer partnership with Netflix, including items such as fruit spreads, honey, shortbread, and teas intended for her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.
However, the two "seasons" had already been filmed by that point, so the show could not feature those products.
The streamer canceled the series in January and announced in March that it was cutting ties with As Ever, leaving Markle without their deep-pocketed financial backing and returning a massive amount of unsold inventory to the ex-royal.