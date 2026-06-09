Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Embarrassment: 'Diva Duchess' Turns to Influencer Marketing to Spark Sales After Website Traffic Plunges

Critics on X quickly noticed that Markle had farmed out the promotion of As Ever to an influencer.

"It appears that Meghan Markle is so devoid of ideas about how to sell As Ever that she's hired another influencer to basically repeat her same talking points for the brand. Yikes," one user scoffed.

"Wait, she's hired someone to do this? I thought it was a parody of her," a second person laughed.

"All these people do is walk around in unlived-in spaces, put flowers on the table, light a candle, and spread jam. Lather, rinse, repeat," a third observed about how the content was nearly identical to Markle's own videos.

"I mean, you know her reputation & popularity is over & completely done for when Meghan has to hire influencers just to repeat the same script she promoted for her own brand because people can't stand Meghan herself," a fourth user sneered.