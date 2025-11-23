EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for Branding L.A. Riots 'Cinematic' — 'She Acts Like Seeing a Few Looters Carrying Diapers Makes Her a War Survivor With PTSD'

Markle's December cover profile sees her revisits being 11 years old during the killer L.A. uprising, sparked by the fatal police beating of Rodney King .

The row stems from Markle's new Harper's Bazaar cover interview – which sources have told us appears to be so sycophantic it is as if the duchess edited it herself.

She babbles in the piece: "It was cinematic in a way I don't think many people can understand... it was so visual. Smoke everywhere. People were driving around with the back of their SUVs open."

Markle – who was raised middle class away from those who rioted – adds of the looters who took to the streets during the uprising: "I saw people running with boxes of diapers, smashed windows, so much fire and ash falling from the sky that it felt like snow."

She later adds she thinks the City of Angels is "resilient," saying: "It was scary, but L.A. survived it."

The interview has triggered a wave of criticism from local residents who lived through the unrest, and media commentators who say the Duchess of Sussex's framing of the riots is, at best, self-dramatizing and, at worst, historically tone-deaf.

One L.A. source said: "She acts like seeing a few looters carrying diapers makes her a war survivor with PTSD – like some kind of veteran. It's a joke and shameful.

"People died. Neighborhoods burned. For anyone really there it wasn't a movie scene – it was people's lives."

Another resident of the city raged: "She says the ashes 'felt like snow.' We lost half the city. Who talks liked this?"

Yet another critic joked: "Meghan didn't grow up in no ghetto – someone needs to tell her she didn't live through Boyz n the Hood!"

And one said: "Meghan says, 'I saw ash falling from the sky.' Those who were there saw fear, violence, poverty and boarded-up stores. And it's the way Meghan almost narrates it like a movie voiceover – of course giving herself the starring role."

Another critic said "Meghan always frames events through how they shaped her – not what they meant to the wider community. That's what grates about this."