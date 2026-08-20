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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Backlash After 'MasterChef' Royalty 'Blunder'

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash after a reported 'MasterChef royalty' blunder sparked controversy.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash after a reported 'MasterChef royalty' blunder sparked controversy.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has added more fuel to her fiery reign of terror following a much-publicized appearance on MasterChef Australia that reportedly left one judge emotionally scarred, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Poh Ling Yeow accidentally introduced the Duchess as "royalty" despite orders from Markle's camp not to use the term – which became a point of contention with Buckingham Palace after she and hubby Prince Harry ditched their royal duties in 2020 to live in California.

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Royal Gaffe Leaves Markle Frustrated

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Poh Ling Yeow reportedly felt drawn into a royal protocol issue after referring to Meghan Markle as 'royalty.'
Source: MEGA

Poh Ling Yeow reportedly felt drawn into a royal protocol issue after referring to Meghan Markle as 'royalty.'

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"We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this," Yeow blurted out during the episode, allegedly "frustrating" the former Suits star.

"It wasn't about Meghan personally," an insider said. "Poh felt she had been unintentionally drawn into a royal protocol issue she never intended to be part of."

The gaffe apparently took a brutal turn when Yeow and Markle's on-air banter fell flat and subsequently ended up on the editing room floor.

When Yeow, 52, tried to apologize directly to Markle, 45, "she was advised to leave it for production to handle."

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Sussexes Deny Markle Gaffe Claims

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A Sussexes representative denied the report, while another insider said Markle enjoyed filming 'MasterChef Australia.'
Source: MEGA

A Sussexes representative denied the report, while another insider said Markle enjoyed filming 'MasterChef Australia.'

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However, a rep for the Sussexes denied the story.

A second insider disputed claims that Markle was frustrated by the "royalty" reference, and insists she had a great time filming the July 26 episode.

But this is not the first time she has been accused of being a high-maintenance "dictator in high heels" who reduced staffers to tears.

Jason Knauf, the Sussexes' onetime spokesman, claimed Markle bullied two assistants out of the royal household, an allegation she denied.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former A-list pals in America and England have jettisoned the prickly pair, finding their self-obsessed and delusional tendencies too much to bear.

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Markle Faces Mounting Career Setbacks

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Jason Knauf previously accused Markle of bullying two royal assistants, an allegation she denied.
Source: MEGA

Jason Knauf previously accused Markle of bullying two royal assistants, an allegation she denied.

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The cash-strapped royals are also still reeling from a staff revolt that's seen up to 25 employees walk away from their bosses, who are at pains to deny allegations they're impossible to work for.

What's more, Markle's two podcasts, Archetypes and Confessions of a Female Founder, seem to have found production, while her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, bombed in the ratings.

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Prince Harry was described by a source as 'very, very charming' but also as an 'enabler.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was described by a source as 'very, very charming' but also as an 'enabler.'

A source claims Markle is "relentless" and has been seen "fuming and barking orders," and some have likened her to a control freak.

"Everyone's terrified of Meghan," the source claims. "She belittles people. She doesn't take advice... Harry is a very, very charming person – no airs at all – but very much an enabler."

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