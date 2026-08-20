EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Backlash After 'MasterChef' Royalty 'Blunder'

"We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this," Yeow blurted out during the episode, allegedly "frustrating" the former Suits star.

"It wasn't about Meghan personally," an insider said. "Poh felt she had been unintentionally drawn into a royal protocol issue she never intended to be part of."

The gaffe apparently took a brutal turn when Yeow and Markle's on-air banter fell flat and subsequently ended up on the editing room floor.

When Yeow, 52, tried to apologize directly to Markle, 45, "she was advised to leave it for production to handle."