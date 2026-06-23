Meghan Markle Accused of Using 'Calculated' Father's Day Post to Position the Sussexes Against Prince William Ahead of U.K. Trip

"So, nothing wrong with that photo that Meghan posted. But when you put it next to William and Catherine's image, the contrast is very deliberate. I don't believe it's accidental," Tom Sykes noted on his The Royalist podcast on June 22.

The Prince of Wales was pictured in the full ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards ahead of the June 13 Trooping the Color parade, while Charlotte, 11, beamed beside her father in the elegant white dress she wore for the annual celebration honoring the reigning monarch's official birthday.

The sweet father-daughter photo didn't feature the couple's two sons, Prince George, 13, and Prince Louis, 9.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much. C, G, C & L," the caption read, as June 21 was also William's 44th birthday.