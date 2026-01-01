EXCLUSIVE: 'A Massive Slap in the Face!' — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kicked Off Kris Jenner's VIP List After Forcing Kardashians to Delete Party Pics
Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Reality TV royalty the Kardashians are riled over having to delete social media photos of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle whooping it up at momager Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party – and now the fuming fam is turning on the demanding Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This was the social equivalent of throwing a can of napalm on your gracious host," an insider said.
Deleted Photos Spark Hollywood Backlash
The duke and his dame were dressed to the nines at Jenner's Beverly Hills bash, and both she and daughter Kim Kardashian, 45, shared photos of the party-hearty pair. But the pics were later deleted without explanation.
Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, who left palace duties behind in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and put down roots in Montecito, California, have not publicly revealed if they asked for the images to be scrubbed.
However, some sources said the couple made the request because they didn't want to be seen as insensitively swanning about at a ritzy reception as Harry's native Great Britain was commemorating Remembrance Day weekend to honor military members who died in the line of duty.
Still, insiders said the well-connected Kardashian clan has since warned the snooty Sussexes to keep their distance – and are spreading the word around Tinseltown that the former Suits star and her hubby can't be trusted.
Kardashians Feel Betrayed and Snubbed
"Kris and Kim and their entire circle are stunned. Asking for permission to share photos is done as a courtesy, but Kris certainly isn't expecting anyone to say no, and certainly not Meghan and Harry," the insider explained.
"These are two people who have asked for and received her help, advice and connections. Here she was inviting them past the velvet rope of Oz, and this is how they repay her, acting as though they are too good to be seen partying with her. It's a massive slap in the face – and one that she cannot let slide."
Kris Cuts Off Sussexes
The source shared, for Kris, having to pull the pics says "everything" that she "needs to know about them."
The source added: "She's had plenty of people use her in her lifetime, and many more have tried. But she's at a point where that doesn't really happen anymore because as soon as she spots it, she cuts the relationship off.
"And that's what she intends to do in this case, and Kris will no doubt be warning all her many friends as well."