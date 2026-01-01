EXCLUSIVE: 'A Massive Slap in the Face!' — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kicked Off Kris Jenner's VIP List After Forcing Kardashians to Delete Party Pics

The duke and his dame were dressed to the nines at Jenner's Beverly Hills bash, and both she and daughter Kim Kardashian, 45, shared photos of the party-hearty pair. But the pics were later deleted without explanation.

Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, who left palace duties behind in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and put down roots in Montecito, California, have not publicly revealed if they asked for the images to be scrubbed.

However, some sources said the couple made the request because they didn't want to be seen as insensitively swanning about at a ritzy reception as Harry's native Great Britain was commemorating Remembrance Day weekend to honor military members who died in the line of duty.

Still, insiders said the well-connected Kardashian clan has since warned the snooty Sussexes to keep their distance – and are spreading the word around Tinseltown that the former Suits star and her hubby can't be trusted.