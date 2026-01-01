Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'A Massive Slap in the Face!' — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kicked Off Kris Jenner's VIP List After Forcing Kardashians to Delete Party Pics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been cut from Kris Jenner's VIP list after forcing the Kardashians to delete party pics.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been cut from Kris Jenner's VIP list after forcing the Kardashians to delete party pics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reality TV royalty the Kardashians are riled over having to delete social media photos of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle whooping it up at momager Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party – and now the fuming fam is turning on the demanding Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This was the social equivalent of throwing a can of napalm on your gracious host," an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Deleted Photos Spark Hollywood Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian's circle reacted after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deleted party photos sparked backlash.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's circle reacted after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deleted party photos sparked backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

The duke and his dame were dressed to the nines at Jenner's Beverly Hills bash, and both she and daughter Kim Kardashian, 45, shared photos of the party-hearty pair. But the pics were later deleted without explanation.

Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, who left palace duties behind in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and put down roots in Montecito, California, have not publicly revealed if they asked for the images to be scrubbed.

However, some sources said the couple made the request because they didn't want to be seen as insensitively swanning about at a ritzy reception as Harry's native Great Britain was commemorating Remembrance Day weekend to honor military members who died in the line of duty.

Still, insiders said the well-connected Kardashian clan has since warned the snooty Sussexes to keep their distance – and are spreading the word around Tinseltown that the former Suits star and her hubby can't be trusted.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashians Feel Betrayed and Snubbed

Article continues below advertisement
Kris Jenner is stunned by Markle and Prince Harry's refusal to allow shared party images.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is stunned by Markle and Prince Harry's refusal to allow shared party images.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kris and Kim and their entire circle are stunned. Asking for permission to share photos is done as a courtesy, but Kris certainly isn't expecting anyone to say no, and certainly not Meghan and Harry," the insider explained.

"These are two people who have asked for and received her help, advice and connections. Here she was inviting them past the velvet rope of Oz, and this is how they repay her, acting as though they are too good to be seen partying with her. It's a massive slap in the face – and one that she cannot let slide."

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Cuts Off Sussexes

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jessica Alba is already eyeing an engagement with Danny Ramirez after dating for less than a year.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba Ready to Walk Down the Aisle! Actress, 44, 'Already Planning Wedding' With Younger Boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, After Less Than a Year of Dating

O.J. Simpson's estate has agreed to pay $58M debt to Ron Goldman's family decades after the murder.

EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay $58Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family Decades After Brutal Murder – Despite NFL Legend Only Leaving Behind $3Million

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Kris Jenner viewed the pulled photos as revealing 'everything' she needed to know.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Kris Jenner viewed the pulled photos as revealing 'everything' she needed to know.

The source shared, for Kris, having to pull the pics says "everything" that she "needs to know about them."

The source added: "She's had plenty of people use her in her lifetime, and many more have tried. But she's at a point where that doesn't really happen anymore because as soon as she spots it, she cuts the relationship off.

"And that's what she intends to do in this case, and Kris will no doubt be warning all her many friends as well."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.