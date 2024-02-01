No Incidents at Megan Thee Stallion's Late Mother's Gravesite After Nicki Minaj's Barbz Dox Location, Say Police
Nicki Minaj fans haven't made good on their promise after doxing the gravesite of Megan Thee Stallion's mom. A spokesperson from the Texas police department near the cemetery confirmed to RadarOnline.com that there have been no incidents since officers were alerted that Minaj's diehards, known as Barbz, had blasted the location and encouraged people to trash her burial ground.
"There have been no issues or incidents at the gravesite," the representative told this outlet on Thursday, adding that "officers are still monitoring the area during the course of their shift," as they have been since January 28.
Megan and Minaj's feud took a sharp left when Nicki dragged the WAP rapper's deceased mother, Holly Thomas, into the battle.
"You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting," she warned after Megan released her diss track Hiss, dropping a line about "Megan's Law," which forces sex offenders to make their information public. Minaj took the remark as a shot at her husband.
Nicki's significant other, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.
The Barbz started to dox the burial site of Megan's mom after Minaj's comment. When RadarOnline.com spoke to police earlier this week, we were told the department was "very aware of the ongoing situation" with the feuding rappers.
Our source said they had "plenty of officers" monitoring the cemetery, and warned that anyone found vandalizing Holly's gravesite — or any others for that matter — would face legal repercussions.
The PIO confirmed to RadarOnline.com that they have a security check in place and have increased the patrol in the area since being notified of the social media threats.
The officer also had a strict warning, telling this outlet that anyone caught vandalizing the cemetery would be arrested and "face repercussions through the district attorney's office." We can reveal that the additional police presence in the area "will be ongoing for the foreseeable future."
Meanwhile, it appears the Barbz are taking their sights off Megan's late mom and are now focused on tanking the success of Hiss. The fans seem to be conspiring to knock Megan off the top spot on the iTunes chart by encouraging each other to buy Ben Shapiro's rap debut, Facts.
Nicki's diehards won't stop there. They also want to prevent her from dominating the number one slot on Billboard's Hot 100 and are purchasing Jack Harlow's Lovin on Me to sabotage her chances.