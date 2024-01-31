Your tip
Cemetery Where Megan Thee Stallion Mom is Buried Amps up Security and Alerts Cops After Nicki Minaj's Fans Dox Gravesite

Megan Thee Stallion's mom died in 2019 after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Jan. 30 2024

The cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mom is laid to rest isn't taking any chances after Nicki Minaj's fans doxxed the burial location and urged others to destroy her gravesite. Staff at Paradise South Cemetery have upped its security and informed local authorities about the issue that stemmed from the ladies' rap battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Holly Thomas has been buried at the Pearland, Texas, memorial ground since her death.

Megan's mom, Holly Thomas, has been buried at the Pearland, Texas, memorial ground since her death from brain cancer in 2019. A representative from the cemetery revealed that cops in the area have been notified in case any of Nicki's Barbz show up.

They have also increased their security personnel and warned them to be on high alert, according to TMZ.

Nicki Minaj warned Megan, "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize," prompting fans to start doxxing Holly's burial site.

Holly's gravesite has not been vandalized as of this post, but they won't be putting down their guard anytime soon. The cemetery has a game plan, which includes monitoring the situation to ensure all the graves at the facility — especially Holly's — remain safe from potential vandals.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Megan and Nicki's reps for comment.

Megan kicked off the latest feud with the lyric about Megan's Law in her latest single, Hiss. Megan's Law is a law that forces sex offender's information to be made public.

Nicki's husband is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. RadarOnline.com broke the story Kenneth Petty was forced to change his information in the database after moving from New York to California.

The cemetery is on high alert and has upped its security in the wake of their drama.

But Nicki took it two steps further when she poked fun at Megan for being shot by Tory Lanez and referencing the rapper's dead mother, which many believe was in poor taste.

"You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting," Nicki warned after Hiss was released.

Nicki's diehard fans immediately doxed Holly's place of rest and encouraged those close to the location to damage her burial site. After getting backlash for mentioning Megan's mom, the Pink Friday rapper defended her actions, claiming Megan was the one who attacked her family first with the Megan's Law lyric.

Nicki doubled down on mentioning Megan's mom, with sources say the latter attacked her husband first.

Sources claim Nicki is unapologetic and won't stop with her relentless attacks on Megan.

"I know that Nicki seems to be in the wrong right now because she went there, but she is unapologetic, and we are only seeing what they let the public see," an insider Daily Mail, sharing that "behind the scenes, it is even worse."

"If Megan wants to keep this going, it is going to get extremely ugly – more so than it already is," the source warned. "Nicki knows her weaknesses and will play on all of them. If Megan thinks that Nicki's beef with Cardi is bad it is a drop in the pool that she is about to drown Megan in."

