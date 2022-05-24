Meek Mill SLAMS Amber Heard Over Testimony: 'Secret Recording Someone You Love Can Never Sit Well With Me'

Rapper Meek Mill is just the latest celebrity weighing in on the $100 million defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, because he recently revealed he does not approve of Heard secretly recording Depp, Radar has learned.

While celebrities left and right are picking sides as the celebrity former couple battle out in a Virginia courtroom over the multi-million-dollar defamation case, Mill recently took to social media to admit that, despite not knowing anything about the trial, it does not “sit well” with him that Heard secretly recorded Depp while the pair were still together.