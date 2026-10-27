Matthew Perry's Family Claim Tragic Actor Was 'Struggling' With Sobriety and Felt 'Pressure' Ahead of 2021 'Friends' Reunion Special

RadarOnline.com can reveal Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and his close pal Kevin Pollak opened up about his well-being before the celebratory show in the new Netflix documentary, The One About Matthew Perry .

Matthew Perry was "fighting for his life" during the filming of the 2021 Friends' reunion special, according to the late actor's family.

The reunion was Perry’s last TV appearance before he died in 2023.

His loved ones explained just how difficult it was for the star to take part in the HBO Max special.

"It's tough to watch, because he's just not himself," Pollak said, revealing Perry was "struggling with sobriety" and feeling "a lot of pressure" at the time.

Bowick further explained, "Because his health was so bad, he hadn't really been out in public since 2018."