Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Pleads for 'Helping Hand' in Any Form Amid 'Shock, Pain and Chaos' of Killer Floods Ravaging Texas

picture of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey, pictured with wife Camila Alves, has broken his silence on the Texas flood.

July 7 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Matthew McConaughey has urged his fans to "lend a hand" as he breaks his silence on the killer floods which have ravaged his native Texas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 55, took to social media to make an appeal, writing on X: "At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out.

"If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can.

"It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor."

Article continues below advertisement

Support For Texas

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

McConaughey and Alves have previously returned to Texas after school shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

McConaughey added: "Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."

The actor, who was born in Uvalde, was one of a number of stars speaking out in the wake of floods in central Texas.

The total death toll has risen to 82 after the Guadalupe River flooded and surged by up to 30 feet above its usual water level on Friday.

It's not the first time McConaughey publicly shared support for Texas. In 2022, he returned to his hometown of Uvalde to help in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

X Appeal

Source: @McConaughey/X

McConaughey says Texas needs help of a 'neighbor'.

Article continues below advertisement

He and his wife, Camila Alves, 42, spent weeks in Uvalde right after the shooting as they visited with grieving families and advocated for gun reform.

Many other stars expressed messages of support for Texas over the weekend.

Jennifer Garner, who was born in Houston, shared a poignant note on Sunday, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Texas. God, be near."

Article continues below advertisement

A-List Support

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Houston-born Jennifer Garner expressed her support for the people affected by the floods.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Colombian pop superstar Shakira, 48, announced on Saturday that she would be donating proceeds from her San Antonio concert to Catholic Charities of San Antonio.

The Grammy-winning singer wrote on X: "Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas. We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.

"If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Shakira will be donating proceeds from her San Antonio concert.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

photo of Cassie and Diddy

EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell 'Diddy' Escort Interview — How Cassie Ventura 'Voluntarily Filmed Orgies' and Was 'Sex Fixer' for Rapper

Article continues below advertisement

Khloe Kardashian, 41, wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 6: "I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now.

"As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can't reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can't fully process. There are just no words for this.

"My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I'm praying with everything I have in me for those still missing. Texas, we are holding you close."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both been vocal in their support for Texas.

Her mom Kris Jenner, 69, also wrote about the terrible tragedy via her Instagram Stories.

Jenner wrote: "My heart is absolutely shattered by the devastating floods in Texas and the unimaginable loss of those precious children. It’s a tragedy that’s impossible to comprehend and heartbreaking beyond measure. No family should ever have to experience such sorrow. Life is so fragile, and at times unbearably unfair."

She continued: "To the families living this nightmare, we are holding you in our hearts, praying for strength, and grieving alongside you.

"I am so deeply sorry for your loss and praying with all my heart that those still missing are found safe."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.