Matthew McConaughey Pleads for 'Helping Hand' in Any Form Amid 'Shock, Pain and Chaos' of Killer Floods Ravaging Texas
Matthew McConaughey has urged his fans to "lend a hand" as he breaks his silence on the killer floods which have ravaged his native Texas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 55, took to social media to make an appeal, writing on X: "At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out.
"If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can.
"It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor."
Support For Texas
McConaughey added: "Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."
The actor, who was born in Uvalde, was one of a number of stars speaking out in the wake of floods in central Texas.
The total death toll has risen to 82 after the Guadalupe River flooded and surged by up to 30 feet above its usual water level on Friday.
It's not the first time McConaughey publicly shared support for Texas. In 2022, he returned to his hometown of Uvalde to help in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.
X Appeal
He and his wife, Camila Alves, 42, spent weeks in Uvalde right after the shooting as they visited with grieving families and advocated for gun reform.
Many other stars expressed messages of support for Texas over the weekend.
Jennifer Garner, who was born in Houston, shared a poignant note on Sunday, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Texas. God, be near."
A-List Support
Meanwhile, Colombian pop superstar Shakira, 48, announced on Saturday that she would be donating proceeds from her San Antonio concert to Catholic Charities of San Antonio.
The Grammy-winning singer wrote on X: "Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas. We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.
"If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated."
Khloe Kardashian, 41, wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 6: "I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now.
"As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can't reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can't fully process. There are just no words for this.
"My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I'm praying with everything I have in me for those still missing. Texas, we are holding you close."
Her mom Kris Jenner, 69, also wrote about the terrible tragedy via her Instagram Stories.
Jenner wrote: "My heart is absolutely shattered by the devastating floods in Texas and the unimaginable loss of those precious children. It’s a tragedy that’s impossible to comprehend and heartbreaking beyond measure. No family should ever have to experience such sorrow. Life is so fragile, and at times unbearably unfair."
She continued: "To the families living this nightmare, we are holding you in our hearts, praying for strength, and grieving alongside you.
"I am so deeply sorry for your loss and praying with all my heart that those still missing are found safe."