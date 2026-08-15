EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon's Daughter Isabella Trolled After Signing With Top Modeling Agency

RadarOnline.com can reveal Isabella, 20, the daughter of The Odyssey star Damon, 55, and his wife Luciana Barroso , 50, has reportedly signed with IMG Models – the firm representing some of fashion's biggest names.

Matt Damon 's daughter Isabella Damon has become the latest Hollywood offspring to be hit with "nepo baby" trolling after signing with one of the world's most powerful modeling agencies.

Isabella, who stands 5 ft 8 in tall, is the same height as established models Cara Delevingne and Sara Sampaio .

Her arrival inevitably raises the familiar question surrounding children of major celebrities entering entertainment and fashion – whether a famous surname can provide opportunities unavailable to aspiring models without powerful family connections.

The move comes after Isabella enrolled at New York University following high school and could potentially put her on a path toward a career far removed from her father's Oscar-winning Hollywood work.

Another said: "Oh my God, who let you fall from the sky?"

Isabella has already attracted attention on Instagram, where followers regularly comment on photographs she shares.

It remains unclear whether Isabella will make her runway debut when New York Fashion Week begins September 10.

IMG also represents several famous children who have faced the "nepo baby" label, including Kai Schreiber, 17, the daughter of Naomi Watts , 57, and Liev Schreiber , 58; Romeo Beckham, 23, the son of David Beckham , 51, and Victoria Beckham , 52; and Iris Law, 25, the daughter of Jude Law , 53, and Sadie Frost, 61.

But Isabella will hardly be alone among celebrity offspring at the agency.

He added: "She's never said anything like that because we joke around a lot, and so at that point, I was like, 'I'm good. It was all worth it.'"

Damon said: "She saw The Odyssey, and at the end of it, she actually turned to me, and she said, 'Dad, I'm proud of you.'"

The actor recently revealed the opinion of one of his daughters proved particularly important after the enormous effort involved in making Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The Good Will Hunting star and Barroso also share Gia Damon, 17, and Stella Damon, 15, while Damon is stepfather to Barroso's eldest daughter, Alexia Barroso, 27.

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Isabella's reported IMG deal now places another member of the Damon family inside a high-profile industry – this time with the attention focused on her rather than her famous father.

But her new role has sparked huge backlash over her privileged status.

One Hollywood commentary told us: "There is already huge criticism because people look at Isabella and see another 'nepo baby' being handed access to an industry that is incredibly difficult to break into.

"Critics will say the last thing fashion needs is another famous Hollywood daughter jumping straight to the front of the queue.

"Nobody is saying Isabella shouldn't be given an opportunity, but being Matt Damon's daughter inevitably opens doors. There are thousands of aspiring models fighting for representation, so signing immediately with an agency as powerful as IMG is always going to attract accusations of nepotism.

"The nepo baby debate isn't going anywhere, and Isabella is walking straight into it. Her father is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and IMG already represents several celebrity children, so people are inevitably going to question how much her surname helped.

"The criticism is basically that fashion already has more than enough celebrity offspring. Some people will look at Isabella's signing and say, 'Do we really need another nepo baby?' Now she has to prove that she deserves the opportunity on her own merits."