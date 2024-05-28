Mary-Kate Olsen 'Just Friends' With Sean Avery as Bombshell Abuse Allegations Against Retired NHL Star Resurface
Mary-Kate Olsen is not dating Sean Avery despite the pair sparking romance rumors over the long weekend. Sources shared that the actress, 37, and former NHL player, 44, are "just friends" despite an alleged 2007 fling, and while Olsen and Avery might not be hooking up now, that didn't stop his shocking past from coming back to bite him in the backside after being photographed in the Hamptons with the famous Full House starlet.
Avery's past includes a messy divorce with his ex-wife, which was riddled with abuse allegations and a restraining order, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Avery retired from the NHL in 2012 after a career with teams like Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers. The Canadian athlete married model Hilary Rhoda in October 2015 until she filed for divorce in 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" but it was later revealed there was more to their breakup story.
Rhoda was granted a temporary restraining order against Avery in October 2022, which prevented him from coming in contact with her and their then-three-year-old son, Nash. Her protection order was later extended after she accused him of physical violence and child abuse, per Entertainment Tonight.
Rhoda shared details of two alleged events, claiming she was fearful for her life.
She recalled an alleged incident from September 2022 which led to his domestic battery arrest. Rhoda claimed that Avery "entered my house (even though I asked him not to), climbed in bed with me (twice) and wouldn't leave. He grabbed me by the arms and shook me, twice. I was very scared for my safety and called the police." She also shared bizarre details, claiming that he would walk past her home "several times a day."
"I am scared of Sean," she said in court documents, "and feel threatened by this behavior and his acts of physical violence."
She also recalled an alleged incident from June 2022, claiming their child witnessed his reported outburst.
"Sean became irritated that our son woke up sick in the middle of the night. He screamed at me (in front of Nash) to go get Nash's 'f------medicine,' and then aggressively punched the wall in Nash's bedroom and then punched our bedroom door. (Nash witnessed this and was scared and grabbing on to me)," Rhoda alleged. "Sean then followed me to the kitchen, and as I was trying to get Nash's medicine, he ripped the cabinet door open -- slamming my finger between the open cabinet and the wall. I was petrified of Sean and his physical and aggressive behavior."
Avery's ex claimed that he went after their child the following month. She alleged the NHL star "body slammed Nash on his changing table," claiming that their son was "so afraid" that "he cried uncontrollably and couldn't catch his breath."
"Sean has screamed at Nash," Rhonda alleged. "Sean has purposefully endangered Nash by not putting him in his car seat properly; driving erratically; putting Nash in the front seat (without a car seat); smoking marijuana and then immediately driving with him; leaving his marijuana and cigarettes on the ground for Nash to access."
According to the model, Avery "admitted to me he was addicted to oxycontin, and he blamed his addiction as the reason for all of his 'bad behavior.'" His past also included an arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2015.
Rhonda said when she told Avery she was filing for divorce, he allegedly threatened to "kill himself" before later warning her that he would "destroy" her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I am afraid for my safety and our child's safety, and I need protection. Over the years, I have tried to appease Sean, naively hoping he would change," she said at the time. "... I now realize that I need to take this step and obtain an order protecting me and Nash from Sean's dangerous and abusive behavior."
Olsen's fans warned her of Avery's alleged bad behavior after DeuxMoi posted photos of the two in the Hamptons, but sources quickly shot down dating rumors.
Insiders told Us Weekly that they "see each other every summer" and insisted they are "just friends" with "tons of mutual" pals.
“They’re both single right now, so there’s a possibility they could hook up again,” one insider teased. “But they seem like platonic friends when they’re together, as they have for a while.”
As for Olsen, she finalized her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy in January 2021 and was last linked to businessman John Cooper.