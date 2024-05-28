Mary-Kate Olsen is not dating Sean Avery despite the pair sparking romance rumors over the long weekend. Sources shared that the actress, 37, and former NHL player, 44, are "just friends" despite an alleged 2007 fling, and while Olsen and Avery might not be hooking up now, that didn't stop his shocking past from coming back to bite him in the backside after being photographed in the Hamptons with the famous Full House starlet.

Avery's past includes a messy divorce with his ex-wife, which was riddled with abuse allegations and a restraining order, RadarOnline.com can reveal.