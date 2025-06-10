Life of Forgotten Olsen Twins’ Sibling Revealed As He Lives in Shadow of Multi-Millionaire Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Back in the '90s, Mary-Kate and Ashley became household names on the iconic family sitcom Full House, both starring as Michelle Tanner.

After skyrocketing to worldwide fame, the young twins grew up in the spotlight and built one of the biggest teen empires – which included fashion brands, movies, television sitcoms, dolls and more.

While Mary-Kate and Ashley achieved success at a very young age, their older brother appeared to be on a similar path to stardom until he left Hollywood and decided to step into an advisory role to his very famous siblings.

James Trent, who technically goes by just Trent, now 41, initially had dreams of becoming an actor and appeared in several of his sisters' films after he majored in jazz studies at the University of Southern California.