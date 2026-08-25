EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart Takes Aim at Meghan Markle Over Her Lifestyle Brand
Aug. 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Martha Stewart is trying to take down wannabe rival Meghan Markle, but the duchess is determined to dethrone the lifestyle queen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her latest snipe at her nemesis, Stewart, 85, implied the Duchess of Sussex had been gossiping about her recent visit with King Charles and Queen Camilla – a royal no-no.
Stewart Takes Swipe At Meghan
"We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace," the doyenne of domesticity recounted, referring to Markle's recent meeting, along with husband Prince Harry and their two children, with Charles and Camilla.
"I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it," Stewart said.
After throwing the Suits alum, 45, under the bus by implying she'd been blabbing about her royal in-laws, Stewart went on to diss her career as a cooking show host.
"If you're an actress, it's hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show," she said.
Insider Claims Stewart Plays Dirty
According to a source, the Martha Stewart Living founder's smears are very deliberate.
"No one thinks it's an accident that she managed to make Markle look bad and get herself a load of attention in the process," said a source. "Martha does not like other people coming into the lifestyle space. When she feels at all threatened, she goes on the attack."
As readers know, the cookbook author has been "vicious" to another actress-turned-homemaking guru, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her comments about the duchess "are the perfect example of how dirty she plays," said the source.
Meghan Vows To Hit Back
Even though the With Love, Meghan host is fuming at Stewart's insults, she's determined not to get into a public war of words with her. "Instead she's going to hit her where it matters most, by taking some of her market share," said the source.
"It may not happen tomorrow but she's vowing it will happen," added the source. "She believes Martha's nasty comments are proof she's running scared.
"Whether Martha believes it or not, cooking is something Meghan is invested in and takes seriously."