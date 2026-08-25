EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart Takes Aim at Meghan Markle Over Her Lifestyle Brand

"We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace," the doyenne of domesticity recounted, referring to Markle's recent meeting, along with husband Prince Harry and their two children, with Charles and Camilla.

"I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it," Stewart said.

After throwing the Suits alum, 45, under the bus by implying she'd been blabbing about her royal in-laws, Stewart went on to diss her career as a cooking show host.

"If you're an actress, it's hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show," she said.