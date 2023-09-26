Exposed: Shocking Texts Mistress Sent to Married PA Trooper Before Officer Improperly Threw Her into Mental Facility
A married Pennsylvania State Police trooper was suspended from his job without pay after committing his mistress to a mental health treatment program under false pretenses and the texts at the center of the ordeal have now been exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trooper Ronald Davis, who has a wife and family, contacted county officials last month via his police email to obtain an order of involuntary commitment for his mistress, Michelle Perfanov, and tracked the woman down to apprehend her after he submitted texts in which she threatened suicide, court docs revealed.
"I think I'm going to drive off a cliff," one allegedly stated. "If this is where I'm supposed to die so be it," another allegedly read, followed by a third with spelling errors: "Go out and style. I don't even have any clothes you help them hostage. Oh well I'll just do it in style naked have a nice life."
The trooper, 37, and woman were involved in a four-month affair that took a nasty turn.
Davis sought out assistance "with an issue that was ongoing with his former girlfriend" on August 21, referring to another text that read, "My mental health doesn't matter I'm a useless old stupid uneducated piece of s---."
Davis is accused of violently detaining his ex at the Pennsylvania State Game Lands in Weiser State Forest, which led to her being improperly stuck in a medical facility for multiple days. The woman expressed her confusion as he tried to apprehend her.
Perfanov later informed police that she never had any intention of taking her own life and just wanted to get his attention or to elicit "a reaction," which police found credible, per the affidavit.
She said Davis repeatedly "made statements threatening to paint her as crazy," and allegedly warned her. "I know the law."
Davis is now facing consequences because he allegedly "failed to provide the full context of those messages" when he attempted to have the woman committed.
"In fact, the text messages were the culmination of a larger, domestic dispute between he and the victim," according to the docs. "Taken in context, the texts revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself."
Davis has been charged with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.
"Without waiting for other troopers, he took a civilian acquaintance and used substantial force upon her," a press release from the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office stated. He was remanded without bail following an arraignment on September 21.