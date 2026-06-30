EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marlon Brando's Bizarre 'Secretly Taped Calls' With A-List Celebrities — Including King of Pop Michael Jackson

One reason celebrities may have had reason to fear was Brando had "some of the most incredible dirty gossip," that allegedly included "sordid secrets" he'd learned over the years after making it big in Hollywood.

"He revealed gay and lesbian secrets of Hollywood stars. And he revealed gay secrets about himself," added Manso.

According to the author, Monroe "spilled secrets about the Kennedys and other government stuff," to Brando, who then supposedly "passed on some of it to his buddies."

"He also talked at length about Rita Moreno — one of his great passions," he shared, referring to Brando and Moreno's steamy on-again, off-again relationship after costarring together on Désirée in the 1950s.