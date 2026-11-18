'I Miss Him': Mark Consuelos Recalls Skills His Late Father Taught Him in Emotional Tribute — 8 Months After Dad's Death at 87
Nov. 18 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Eight months after his father's death, Mark Consuelos emotionally reflected on what the older man had taught him growing up, RadarOnline.com can report.
Saul Conseulos passed away on March 23 after a lengthy battle with an illness. He was 87 years old. While visiting his old stomping grounds in Florida to film a special episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor admitted that the grief for his father is still there.
Mark Consuelos Opens Up About Missing His Dad
Mark admitted that he still thinks about his father "a lot."
"I miss him," he added in an interview before explaining how memories were sparked by visiting his childhood home. "When we pulled up to the house, I told Kelly (Ripa), 'See that roof? My dad would have me on that roof fixing something all the time.'"
Childhood Home Tour Sparked Memories of Life Lessons
"He was always fixing something. He would always say, 'Come watch me do this!' Not understanding that I didn’t want to do any of that," he continued. "I just wanted to do what I wanted to do."
Mark said he realized as he got older that his dad was preparing him for one day owning his own home. Now, thanks to him, Mark can be the handyman for his family.
Remaining humble, he added, "Not as good as he did, but I can at least know what’s wrong."
Kelly Ripa Hopes Mark Passes Handyman Skills Down to Kids
His co-host and wife, Kelly, who was also at the interview, said she hoped her husband was able to pass his handyman skills on to their kids.
The couple shares three children: 29-year-old Michael, 25-year-old Lola, and 23-year-old Joaquin.
“Mark knows how to fix things,” she gushed.
Couple Continues to Honor Saul Consuelos
This isn't the first time Mark has honored his late dad since his passing. The co-host has spoken about Saul at length on his show and the impact he made on his life.
Ripa has also honored her father-in-law of almost 30 years since he died.
"Simply the best. You will be in our hearts everyday. RIP Saul Consuelos," the 56-year-old wrote in an Instagram tribute.