Saul Conseulos passed away on March 23 after a lengthy battle with an illness. He was 87 years old. While visiting his old stomping grounds in Florida to film a special episode of Live with Kelly and Mark , the Riverdale actor admitted that the grief for his father is still there.

Eight months after his father's death, Mark Consuelos emotionally reflected on what the older man had taught him growing up, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I miss him," he added in an interview before explaining how memories were sparked by visiting his childhood home. "When we pulled up to the house, I told Kelly (Ripa) , 'See that roof? My dad would have me on that roof fixing something all the time.'"

"He was always fixing something. He would always say, 'Come watch me do this!' Not understanding that I didn’t want to do any of that," he continued. "I just wanted to do what I wanted to do."

Mark said he realized as he got older that his dad was preparing him for one day owning his own home. Now, thanks to him, Mark can be the handyman for his family.

Remaining humble, he added, "Not as good as he did, but I can at least know what’s wrong."