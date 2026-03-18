Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Supports' Megyn Kelly Bashing Fox News Host's 'Micro' Manhood as Iran War Continues to Divide MAGA — 'The Most Deserved Insult'

Amid the chaos, Trump stepped in, firmly siding with Levin and praising him in a lengthy Truth Social post.

"Mark Levin is a truly Great American Patriot," Trump wrote, dismissing critics as people with "far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country."

He went on to defend Levin's role in conservative media, adding: "Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him."

Trump also emphasized Levin's intellect, insisting he is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and describing him as a man of "Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."

Reiterating a nickname popularized by Sean Hannity, Trump referred to Levin as "THE GREAT ONE."

Levin quickly responded with gratitude.

"Your courage, strength, and moral clarity are truly unparalleled," he wrote on X. "And your leadership has made our country and the world much safer."

"I will not be intimidated and bow to threats," he added.