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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Supports' Megyn Kelly Bashing Fox News Host's 'Micro' Manhood as Iran War Continues to Divide MAGA — 'The Most Deserved Insult'

split image of Megyn Kelly / Marjorie Taylor Green / Mark Levin
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Megyn Kelly's brutal swipe at Mark Levin.

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March 18 2026, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene dove headfirst into the latest conservative media feud, and she's fully backing Megyn Kelly's brutal takedown of Mark Levin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former congresswoman voiced her support after Kelly mocked Levin during their increasingly personal online clash tied to disagreements over U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

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'The Most Deserved Insult'

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image of Kelly and Levin's feud spiraled from politics into deeply personal insults.
Source: mega

Kelly and Levin's feud spiraled from politics into deeply personal insults.

"I wholeheartedly support Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a microp----," Greene wrote on X.

She doubled down moments later, adding: "It's the most deserved insult and I don't care if it's vulgar."

Greene also dragged Donald Trump into the drama, arguing his response only made matters worse among supporters.

"And Trump's gigantic defense of Levin only enraged the base more," she claimed. "People are DONE. MAGA destroyed by microp---- Mark Levin."

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Source: @mtgreenee/X

Donald Trump jumped in to defend Levin, calling him a 'Great American Patriot.'

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'Microp---- Mark'

image of Greene claimed Trump's response 'enraged the base' even more.
Source: mega

Greene claimed Trump's response 'enraged the base' even more.

The explosive infighting stems from a rapidly escalating clash between Kelly and Levin that veered far beyond politics.

Levin initially tore into Kelly online, branding her "an emotionally unhinged, lewd and petulant wreck," as tensions flared over broader disagreements tied to the Iran conflict.

Kelly fired back with a savage personal jab that immediately went viral.

"I'm sorry you have a microp----, but don't drag the rest of us into your drama," she wrote.

She didn't stop there, later mocking him again as "Microp---- Mark" while accusing Levin of obsessively going after her.

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Donald Trump Weighs in on Feud

image of The clash highlights growing divisions inside MAGA over Iran policy.
Source: mega

The clash highlights growing divisions inside MAGA over Iran policy.

Amid the chaos, Trump stepped in, firmly siding with Levin and praising him in a lengthy Truth Social post.

"Mark Levin is a truly Great American Patriot," Trump wrote, dismissing critics as people with "far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country."

He went on to defend Levin's role in conservative media, adding: "Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him."

Trump also emphasized Levin's intellect, insisting he is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and describing him as a man of "Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."

Reiterating a nickname popularized by Sean Hannity, Trump referred to Levin as "THE GREAT ONE."

Levin quickly responded with gratitude.

"Your courage, strength, and moral clarity are truly unparalleled," he wrote on X. "And your leadership has made our country and the world much safer."

"I will not be intimidated and bow to threats," he added.

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Bigger Picture

image of Big conservative names are now split as the arguments become public.
Source: mega

Big conservative names are now split as the arguments become public.

The bitter exchange between Kelly and Levin is playing out against a larger fracture within conservative media, as prominent voices clash over the U.S. and Israel’s military actions involving Iran.

Heavyweights like Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and Candace Owens have all weighed in on the broader debate, underscoring how divided right-wing commentary has become on foreign policy.

Trump appeared to acknowledge that growing split in his own message, linking his defense of Levin to the direction of the MAGA movement and its stance on Iran.

"THEY ARE NOT MAGA," Trump wrote, while arguing that a central priority of the movement is ensuring Iran never obtains nuclear weapons. "I AM."

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