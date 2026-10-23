Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Mario Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Faces Setback as Access Hollywood Eliminates His Role'

Mario Lopez faces a career setback as 'Access Hollywood' reportedly cancels his role on the program.
Source: MEGA

Mario Lopez faces a career setback as 'Access Hollywood' reportedly cancels his role on the program.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Screen star Mario Lopez has been working in front of the camera since he was a kid – which is why sources say the cancellation of Access Hollywood has hit the former TV host hard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez Faces Career Uncertainty as Scott Evans Gains Momentum

Article continues below advertisement
According to insiders, Scott Evans has found a new calling with his podcast 'House Guest'.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

According to insiders, Scott Evans has found a new calling with his podcast 'House Guest'.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Lopez, 53, is scrambling to figure out his next act, while former colleague Scott Evans easily found his new calling with the podcast House Guest.

A source shared: "Mario has been the bigger name for decades, but right now Scott has something Mario wants – momentum."

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez Eyes Acting Comeback Amid Career Uncertainty

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Defends Son Collin Amid Family 'Chaos' — as Netflix to Explore Dark 'Jon & Kate Plus' Story in New Doc

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello's Dragon Tattoo Marks New Chapter — After Actor Said Health Crisis Changed His Marriage to Sofía Vergara

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Mario Lopez wants an acting role rather than a podcast.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source said Mario Lopez wants an acting role rather than a podcast.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Speaking of the Saved by the Bell alum, a source said: "Mario doesn't want to start a podcast just because everybody has one. He wants a real acting role. He wants that excitement again."

Lopez joined Access Hollywood in 2019 after more than a decade hosting Extra, becoming a familiar face delivering celebrity interviews, entertainment news and Hollywood gossip.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.