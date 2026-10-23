EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Faces Setback as Access Hollywood Eliminates His Role'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Screen star Mario Lopez has been working in front of the camera since he was a kid – which is why sources say the cancellation of Access Hollywood has hit the former TV host hard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mario Lopez Faces Career Uncertainty as Scott Evans Gains Momentum
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Lopez, 53, is scrambling to figure out his next act, while former colleague Scott Evans easily found his new calling with the podcast House Guest.
A source shared: "Mario has been the bigger name for decades, but right now Scott has something Mario wants – momentum."
Mario Lopez Eyes Acting Comeback Amid Career Uncertainty
Speaking of the Saved by the Bell alum, a source said: "Mario doesn't want to start a podcast just because everybody has one. He wants a real acting role. He wants that excitement again."
Lopez joined Access Hollywood in 2019 after more than a decade hosting Extra, becoming a familiar face delivering celebrity interviews, entertainment news and Hollywood gossip.