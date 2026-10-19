EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Scores Legal Victory as Judge Rejects Brother's Explosive New Claims in Bitter Family Feud

The ruling marks another dramatic development in the siblings' years-long legal war over Mariah's explosive 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Morgan initially sued his famous sister in March 2021, accusing her of defaming him through statements published in her bestselling memoir.

The lawsuit also originally named several publishing defendants, including Macmillan Publishing Group, Michaela Angela Davis and Andy Cohen Books. A judge dismissed the claims against those defendants and several allegations against Mariah in February 2022, leaving portions of the family dispute unresolved.

Morgan subsequently attempted to revive and expand his case by seeking permission to file a second amended complaint. Among his proposed allegations were claims that Mariah had referred to him as her "ex-brother," expressed intentions to harm him during interviews, and allegedly used her celebrity status to spread falsehoods about him.