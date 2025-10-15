Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's Family War Erupts: Singer's Estranged Brother Morgan Claims She Orchestrated YouTube Video With 'Lamb' Fan To 'Destroy' His Reputation In Explosive New Filing

Photo of Morgan Carey, Mariah Carey
Source: @chrissheltonqigong/Instagram;Mega

Mariah Carey's brother claims she employed a fan who made a brutal video about him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mariah Carey's estranged brother is continuing to wage a legal war against the pop superstar, claiming she employed a fan who created a ruthless YouTube video about him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Morgan Carey claimed in a new legal filing that one of Mariah's Lambs, as her fans are known, made defamatory statements about him while rehashing shocking claims the Emotions singer made about her sibling in her 2020 memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

New Legal Battle

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah's brother claims a fan under the singer's 'control' made the allegedly defamatory video.

Morgan filed an amended lawsuit in March after becoming aware of the YouTube video created by a fan called Lambily, titled Morgan Carey: A Deep Dive Into Mariah Carey's Disturbing Older Brother.

He initially sued Mariah in 2021, accusing her of defaming him in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where the superstar accused him of being violent.

A judge previously dismissed 14 of the 16 claims made in his original suit, and his appeal was denied in 2023.

The new complaint claims that "...the individual identified as responsible for this video, one Lambily, is within the employment and control of Mariah, and the statements in it were made by her both personally through Lambily."

Article continues below advertisement

Rehashing Old Drama

Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah accused her brother of being violent in her 2020 memoir.

The video rehashed Mariah's memoir claims that Morgan was physically violent towards their mom, Patricia Carey. Her husband and the siblings' father, Alfred Roy Carey, abandoned his family in 1973, but not without plenty of drama first.

The documentary opened with Mariah reading a passage from the audiobook of her memoir about an incident involving Morgan and Alfred.

"It took 12 cops to pull my brother and father apart, and yet my mother trusted him the most. He'd become her strong man, her protector. Almost a father figure to her, a position that should never be filled by a son," the Long Island native stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Morgan Carey
Source: Lambily/YouTube

The documentary featured Morgan bashing his sister.

The piece also included clips of Morgan bashing his sister, where he was shown saying, "Mariah is someone who holds grudges and is not empathetic, is not compassionate, and sees the world only through the filter of her own ego, and it's tragic."

In another clip, Morgan sneered, "The ego is so out of control that she feels like the rules of physics don't apply to her because she's Mariah Carey."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ian Watkins

EXCLUSIVE: How Ian Watkins Prophecized His Prison Murder Fate – As Radar Lifts Lid on Killer Conditions Inside Pervert's 'Monster Mansion' Jail

Split photos of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Devastation' Being Suffered by Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife As Former Canadian Prime Minister Revels in Off-the-Wall Romance With Katy Perry

Superfan Content Creator

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah's fan has made a dozen videos about the pop superstar.

The documentary's description box reads, "In this video, we're taking a deep dive into the life of Morgan Carey, the older brother of pop singer Mariah Carey. From being involved in a 1980 murder case to exposing his sister's bipolar diagnosis, Morgan is no stranger to controversy."

It was first posted on December 26, 2024, and has just over 235,000 views to date.

The creator, Lambily, who has 11.5K subscribers, does not provide a full name but does offer a business e-mail under the same handle.

In Lambily's YouTube profile, it simply reads, "I make videos & documentaries."

Of the 12 videos posted by the user, all are related to Mariah, with titles including, Why The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Doesn't Want To Induct Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey vs Nicki Minaj: A Deep Dive Into American Idol Season 12, and Christina Marie Williams: The Mariah Carey Fan Who Disappeared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.