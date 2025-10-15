Mariah Carey's Family War Erupts: Singer's Estranged Brother Morgan Claims She Orchestrated YouTube Video With 'Lamb' Fan To 'Destroy' His Reputation In Explosive New Filing

Morgan filed an amended lawsuit in March after becoming aware of the YouTube video created by a fan called Lambily, titled Morgan Carey: A Deep Dive Into Mariah Carey's Disturbing Older Brother.

He initially sued Mariah in 2021, accusing her of defaming him in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where the superstar accused him of being violent.

A judge previously dismissed 14 of the 16 claims made in his original suit, and his appeal was denied in 2023.

The new complaint claims that "...the individual identified as responsible for this video, one Lambily, is within the employment and control of Mariah, and the statements in it were made by her both personally through Lambily."