Mariah Carey's Family War Erupts: Singer's Estranged Brother Morgan Claims She Orchestrated YouTube Video With 'Lamb' Fan To 'Destroy' His Reputation In Explosive New Filing
Oct. 14 2025, Published 8:45 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey's estranged brother is continuing to wage a legal war against the pop superstar, claiming she employed a fan who created a ruthless YouTube video about him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Morgan Carey claimed in a new legal filing that one of Mariah's Lambs, as her fans are known, made defamatory statements about him while rehashing shocking claims the Emotions singer made about her sibling in her 2020 memoir.
New Legal Battle
Morgan filed an amended lawsuit in March after becoming aware of the YouTube video created by a fan called Lambily, titled Morgan Carey: A Deep Dive Into Mariah Carey's Disturbing Older Brother.
He initially sued Mariah in 2021, accusing her of defaming him in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where the superstar accused him of being violent.
A judge previously dismissed 14 of the 16 claims made in his original suit, and his appeal was denied in 2023.
The new complaint claims that "...the individual identified as responsible for this video, one Lambily, is within the employment and control of Mariah, and the statements in it were made by her both personally through Lambily."
Rehashing Old Drama
The video rehashed Mariah's memoir claims that Morgan was physically violent towards their mom, Patricia Carey. Her husband and the siblings' father, Alfred Roy Carey, abandoned his family in 1973, but not without plenty of drama first.
The documentary opened with Mariah reading a passage from the audiobook of her memoir about an incident involving Morgan and Alfred.
"It took 12 cops to pull my brother and father apart, and yet my mother trusted him the most. He'd become her strong man, her protector. Almost a father figure to her, a position that should never be filled by a son," the Long Island native stated.
The piece also included clips of Morgan bashing his sister, where he was shown saying, "Mariah is someone who holds grudges and is not empathetic, is not compassionate, and sees the world only through the filter of her own ego, and it's tragic."
In another clip, Morgan sneered, "The ego is so out of control that she feels like the rules of physics don't apply to her because she's Mariah Carey."
Superfan Content Creator
The documentary's description box reads, "In this video, we're taking a deep dive into the life of Morgan Carey, the older brother of pop singer Mariah Carey. From being involved in a 1980 murder case to exposing his sister's bipolar diagnosis, Morgan is no stranger to controversy."
It was first posted on December 26, 2024, and has just over 235,000 views to date.
The creator, Lambily, who has 11.5K subscribers, does not provide a full name but does offer a business e-mail under the same handle.
In Lambily's YouTube profile, it simply reads, "I make videos & documentaries."
Of the 12 videos posted by the user, all are related to Mariah, with titles including, Why The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Doesn't Want To Induct Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey vs Nicki Minaj: A Deep Dive Into American Idol Season 12, and Christina Marie Williams: The Mariah Carey Fan Who Disappeared.